Charlotte resident Jim Hyde honored as Mentor of the Year at Statehouse event

At a Statehouse ceremony last week, Jim Hyde of Charlotte was named Vermont’s Mentor of the Year for time he spends as a mentor to students at Charlotte Central School and Champlain Valley Union High School.

The mentoring organization Mobius hosted more than 160 youth mentees, volunteer mentors, and mentoring supporters at its annual Youth Mentoring Celebration at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and the Vermont Statehouse. Supported by a variety of business sponsors including lead event sponsor Redstone Commercial Group, the event capped off National Mentoring Month in Vermont.

Gov. Phil Scott attended, signing an official proclamation marking January 2018 as Mentoring Month in Vermont. Scott shared stories about mentors from his life and asked young people in the audience why their mentors were important to them.

Hyde was presented with a special award for his work with two young mentees in the Connecting Youth Mentoring program at Charlotte Central School and CVU High School. Humble in his remarks, Hyde acknowledged the many mentors at the ceremony: “I would like to accept this award on behalf of all the adults who volunteer their time as mentors throughout the state,” he said.

The celebration also featured a civics lesson led by Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, and state Rep. Kate Webb, D-Shelburne, reading the Mentoring Month resolution ratified by the House and Senate. Vermont folk musician Jon Gailmor performed, and students and their mentors had tours of the Statehouse.

Throughout January, Mobius and mentoring programs around the state organized a variety of activities to promote the benefits of mentoring. The theme of the national mentoring campaign this year was “Mentor in Real Life,” which encouraged those involved to talk about the real-life benefits of mentoring. Nationally, the campaign was led by the Harvard School of Public Health, and MENTOR, The National Mentoring Partnership.

In its fifth year as Vermont’s Mentoring Partnership, Mobius supports approximately 140 adult-to-youth mentoring program sites that serve 2,300 mentor pairs throughout Vermont. Mobius awards more than $300,000 in mentoring grants annually with support from the A.D. Henderson Foundation, the Vermont Department for Children and Families, and the Permanent Fund for Vermont’s Children.