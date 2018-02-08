Charlotte, Shelburne plan candidate forums Feb. 20

Although there are few contests on the March Town Meeting Day ballots in Charlotte and Shelburne, both communities will host candidate forums Feb. 20 for voters.

• In Charlotte, the Grange is organizing a Candidate’s Night forum at 7 p.m.

at the Charlotte Senior Center.

• In Shelburne, the three main political party committees – Democrats, Progressives and Republicans – are organizing an event also for Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at the town offices. The Shelburne News is a co-sponsor.

Organizers say they will invite all candidates on the March 6 ballot. There is only one race for a two-year seat on the Shelburne selectboard now held by Jaime Heins. He is seeking election to the seat to which he was appointed in November. Chris Boyd also is a contender in that race.

Other Shelburne candidates for selectboard – incumbent Jerry Storey and Mary Kehoe – are running unopposed for a two-year term and three-year term respectively. Barbra Marden is running unopposed for a seat on the Champlain Valley School District board of directors.

Tom Little will moderate the Shelburne forum.