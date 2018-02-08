Hinesburg Community School 5th-6th graders’ plunge raises $12,000

Fifth- and sixth-grade students at Hinesburg Community School dove into the 35-degree waters of Lake Champlain on Saturday for the annual Penguin Plunge to support Vermont Special Olympics.

Each plunger had to raise $150 for the right to jump into the water, with all proceeds going to Special Olympics. HCS raised just under $12,000 for this event – more than $300 per plunger! Joining the students this year were several faculty members and parents.

Most students said they were nervous beforehand but all enthusiastically said they would jump in again next year if given the chance. Fifth grader Rieanna Murray said, “It was really cold but very fun!!” Pat Frazier, another fifth-grade student agreed: “I went completely numb so the water wasn’t so bad.”

Great job by all the students and adults who accompanied them! We would like to give a huge thanks to all the family and friends who donated to this very worthy cause. Hinesburg residents come through every year to help students participate.

In addition to HCS, Champlain Valley Union High School, Williston Central School and Charlotte Central School all sent teams to the plunge. Together, schools of the Champlain Valley School District raised just over $81,000 at the time of the plunge – roughly 44 percent of all the money raised by schools participating in the event.

Submitted by Paul Lasher, 5th grade teacher at Hinesburg Community School.