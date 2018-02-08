Little League already preparing for summer season

Since its inception in 1973, Shelburne Little League’s baseball and softball programs have grown to include close to 300 players and more than 50 coaches from Shelburne, Hinesburg and Charlotte.

Divisions span from Pee Wee T-Ball to Babe Ruth with much work behind the scenes to keep the league running. This includes planning pre-season training sessions for players and coaches, partnering with local umpires, selecting uniforms, field preparation and maintenance, and making opening day the best for our players and supporting families.

The league credits its success to the many volunteers each season and it welcomes more parents and community members to get involved through coaching, umpiring, helping with the fields, or staffing the snack shack.

For those interested in coaching this year, the league has created a “Train the Trainer” program for new and existing coaches. Local college and high school coaches also have been enlisted to work with player development.

Area businesses play a vital role with sponsorships by way of field signage or team jerseys.

Player registration for the coming season runs through March 16 when indoor training sessions start.

Details on registration, coaching and sponsorships are on the league website: shelburnelittleleague.com.

Opening Day is Saturday, May 5.