Mardi Gras, Cajun tunes, at Hotel Vermont for fundraiser

A collection of Vermont musicians will converge at Hotel Vermont in Burlington on Feb. 13 for a Mardi Gras Party to benefit the Tom Sustic Fund.

From 7 until 10 p.m. there will be live music by Yankee Chank, Vermont’s senior Cajun band, and Ponyhustle, best known for their popular Honky Tonk Tuesdays at Radio Bean.

Guest musicians include Alexander Allison, a young Cajun music fiddler from Central Vermont who performs with the Young Tradition Touring Group, and others.

The event is presented by Young Tradition Vermont and Hotel Vermont with support from the Vermont Family Network, UVM Medical Center, the Alchemist and others.

The Tom Sustic Fund supports families with gravely ill children being treated at UVM Medical Center and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Originally established in 1999 to help fund a bone marrow transplant for Fletcher teen Tom Sustic who battled leukemia for two years, the fund was repurposed after his death in 2001 at age 16. It now supports families with children in treatment for life-altering conditions at the Vermont and New Hampshire medical centers and is managed by the Vermont Family Network.

Tickets: $10 at sevendaystickets.com/events/51026044/mardi-gras-party. Information at youngtraditionvermont.org.