The streak continues

A matchup of two of the top teams in Division I girls basketball turned slightly scary midway through the second quarter Monday night when Tim Rice, the Rice Memorial High School coach, collapsed in the second quarter of the game at Champlain Valley Union High School.

Rice, who also collapsed at the 2015 D-I semifinal game between the two teams, walked off the court with emergency officials and the game resumed. The Redhawks proceeded to hold off Rice for 59-50 win.

Harper Mead powered the Redhawks with 21 points – including 12 in the fourth quarter – to help pull away from the Green Knights (11-3).

Shannon Loiseau added 10 points for undefeated CVU (13-0), while Meghan Gilwee chipped in with eight points.

Rice, who trailed 33-32 at halftime, pulled ahead 40-33 in the third quarter before Mead took over and helped the Redhawks to the win.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Northfield 3, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 2: Northfield scored in the third period to hand the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield co-op its third loss in a row on Monday night.

Lydia Maitland and Kiley McClure each had a goal for the CougarHawks (4-9-1) and Joanna Wright made 21 saves.

On Saturday, CVU-MMU dropped a match-up with fellow co-op team Burlington-Colchester, 4-1.

Kayleigh Bushweller had the lone goal for the CougarHawks and Wright stopped 24 shots.

CVU-MMU also dropped a game to Middlebury this past week, falling 1-0 last Wednesday.

BOYS HOCKEY

Stowe 4, CVU 0: The CVU boys hockey team’s see-saw season continued with a loss to Stowe on Monday night.

The shutout loss was the second in a row for the Redhawks, who fell to Burr and Burton 5-4 on the road on Saturday night.

In Monday night’s defeat, Logan Cody made 31 saves in net while Kristian Viljanen made 23 stops to earn the win for Stowe.

During Saturday’s loss, Jake Schaefer (two goals), Charlie Averill and Jennings Lobel all found the back of the net against Burr and Burton, while Logan Cody and Jake Kindestin combined for 38 saves.

Earlier in the week, the Redhawks (6-8) topped host Rutland 3-0 with goals from Schaefer (two goals) and Lobel. Logan Cody earned the win in goal.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CVU 59, Spaulding 38: CVU pulled away for a 27-14 lead at halftime and did not look back en route to a win over Spaulding on Friday night.

Graham Walker had 15 points to pace the 7-5 Redhawks, while Will Burroughs added nine points. Eleven CVU players got on the scoresheet as the Redhawks made it two wins in a row.

NORDIC SKIING

The CVU girls Nordic team tied for first place with U-32 during a Classic race at Sleepy Hollow on Saturday.

The Redhawks and U-32 each had 43 points to finish on top, with Colchester (58 points) and Middlebury (71 points) rounding out the top three.

Emma Strack was the top finisher in the girls race, finishing in 15:54. Geneva Cote finished 11th for CVU.

The CVU boys team finished fourth with 60 points. Mount Mansfield had 35 points to finish first, with Colchester (48 points) and BFA-St. Albans (59 points) coming in second and third.

Gus Lunde was the top finisher for CVU, coming in fourth place, and Jack Boynton (ninth place) also finished in the top 10.