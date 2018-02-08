Waldorf celebrates Chinese New Year with open house

The Lake Champlain Waldorf School celebrates the Year of the Dog with a Chinese New Year celebration on Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The festivities will feature crafts, a dragon parade and food all geared toward kids ages 4 to 10 and their families.

The Chinese New Year tradition is one to sweep away bad luck and welcome good fortune. To elaborate, the school’s Chinese high school students will share some of their traditions with the community.

Children can learn to write their names in Chinese, make a dragon puppet, learn to play Mahjong, join a dragon parade, and hear a traditional Chinese folktale. Everyone will leave with a paper envelope containing play money – a traditional Chinese token of good fortune.

Rebekah Hopkinson, fifth-grade class teacher, said the school is fortunate to have older students willing to share their traditions. “We aim to develop in our students an appreciation and understanding of different people and cultures, and we do this through story, art, movement, and food,” she said.

Ahead of the Chinese New Year event, the school also will host visiting mornings for prospective students. The preschool to 8th grade visit is Feb. 15; the high school visit is Feb. 14. Information and registration online at lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org/events/visiting-morning/ or contact Pam Graham at pgraham@lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org.