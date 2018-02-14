February 15 Calendar

COMMUNITY

BRANDON

Congregational Church

Roast Pork Dinner

Feb. 24, 5-7 p.m. Roast pork with applesauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted vegetables, green salad, homemade rolls, pies and beverages. By donation.

Brandon Congregational Church, 1 Carver Street, Brandon.

BURLINGTON

Champlain College

Winter Open House

Feb. 17. Check in 8-9 a.m.; 8:30 to 9 a.m. coffee with counselors. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open house. champlain.edu/winteropenhouse18

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Congregational Church

Parenting Teenagers Panel Discussion

Feb. 15. Doors at 5:15 p.m., dinner at 5:30 and presentation at 6 p.m. Discussion of how to navigate parenting through the teenage years. Panelists include: Dr. Andrea Green, UVM pediatrician; high school counselor Maryanne Gatos; and mentor coordinator Wendy Bratt. Soup, bread, coffee served; potluck salads, drinks, dessert welcome. Free with donations accepted. 403 Church Hill Rd.

HINESBURG

Spring Farmers Market

Hinesburg Firemen’s Association

Vendor signup by April 1 for April 28 market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire station. Fees: $30 for spaces outside 10 x 10 (you provide your own table and pop-up); $35.00 for inside with a $10 table rental (25 spaces available). Information email: dbarber7541@gmail.com.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Community School

Kindergarten registration

Ongoing for children who will be 5 on or before Sept. 1. Contact Patty Spagnolo at 383-1119 or pspagnolo@cvsdvt.org to register for fall kindergarten.

Information needed: child’s name, date of birth, pre-K program your child attends, parent(s) name(s), address, phone numbers and emails. More information will be sent out in late March to families of enrolled children. For after-school care during the 2018-2019 school year, the Part2 program website is parttwokids.com.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Main Street Landing

Dance benefit: “Embracing Inclusion through Movement”

Feb. 17: 7 p.m. Eighth annual supporting Vermont Family Network & Puppets in Education. Local, regional and international dancers. $25 advance, $28 at door. Main Street Landing Black Box Theater, 60 Lake St., at the corner of College Street. Vermont Family Network, 876-5315, ext. 247; flynntixorg, 86-FLYNN. PuppetsInEducation.org andVermontFamilyNetwork.org.

BOLTON

Contra and Square Dance

Feb. 17: 7-10 p.m. Lausanne Allen calling. Fiddle and guitar music of Susan Reid and Steve Spensley. Families and individuals welcome, dances taught, no partner or experience necessary. Bring clean, soft-soled dancing shoes. Suggested $5-10 adults; $10-20 family. Smilie Memorial Elementary School, 2712 Theodore Roosevelt Highway/Route 2. 453-2199.

EXHIBITS / MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

University of Vermont

Fleming Museum

Feb. 21: 7 p.m. Talk featuring graphic artist Alison Bechdel and her exhibit “Self-Confessed: The Inappropriately Intimate Comics of Alison Bechdel.” UVM Dudley H. Davis Center, Silver Maple Ballroom, fourth floor. 590 Main St. Exhibit of her work runs through May 20 in the East Gallery.

Through May 20: “Bluestockings” or “Les Bas Bleus,” featuring the work of French caricaturist Honoré Daumier, a series of 19th-century lithographs. Wolcott Gallery. 61 Colchester Ave. Information: uvm.edu/~fleming/.

JERICHO

Emile A. Gruppe Gallery

What Did the Rock Say: Part 1

Through March 18. Reception March 4, 2-4 p.m. Exhibition of nature photographs by John Snell and works of layered fabric collage and pencil drawings by Dianne Shullenberger. Emilegruppegallery.com or 899-3211.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Folklife Center

“Up Home”

Through March 31. Exhibit of hand-colored photos from 1952 Pawlet, Vt., home of Minnie Griswold that was kept intact for 30 years before being documented in photographs. 88 Main St. Information: vermontfolklifecenter.org

Middlebury Coll. Museum of Art

Through April 29. 10 Years: The Cameron Print Project. The Studio Art Program hosts an annual weeklong visit from a Cameron visiting artist who works with students in Professor Hedya Klein’s silkscreen and intaglio classes. Free. Overbrook Gallery. Middlebury.edu.

Town Hall Theater

Jackson Gallery

Feb. 16 from 5-7 p.m. opening reception for exhibition that runs through March 31 featuring 40 years hand-woven tapestry works by Elinor Steele Friml. Themes are both abstract and impressionistic using landscapes and geometric compositions.

In the lower level of Town Hall Theater, 68 South Pleasant St. Information: 382-9222 or townhalltheater.org.

SHELBURNE

Roadhouse Gallery

Through February. Exhibit of paintings and jewelry by Kathleen Caraher-Grant art using multiple media including watercolors, pen, oil sticks, acrylic paints, colored pencils. 207 Webster Road; roadhousestudiosvt.com or 233-5303.

Shelburne Museum

‘Sweet Tooth: The Art of Dessert’

Ends Feb. 18. Exhibition looking at America’s sweets obsession through pop culture and visual art.

‘Puppets: World on a String’

Opens Feb. 17 with a performance at 4 p.m. of “The Auspicious Adventures of the Improbable Princess” by featured artist Betsy Tobin. A gallery tour of the exhibition with museum curator Carolyn Bauer follows.

The exhibit contains an eclectic collection of puppets from 19th century marionettes to contemporary pieces by local and national artists such as Bread and Puppet Theater, Andy Warhol and Jim Henson. Performance is free with museum admission. Register at worldonastringopening.eventbrite.com. In the Colgate Gallery at the Pizzagalli Center for Arts and Education. Exhibit runs through June 3.

Conservation Month Talk

Feb. 21, 3-5 p.m. Museum conservator Nancie Ravenel will present an illustrated discussion of current conservation projects in the works for the upcoming special exhibition “In the Garden,” March 17 to Aug. 26. She will highlight the technical processes for object display in this special exhibition, including garment mounts. Free with museum admission. Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education Auditorium.

6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

Shelburne Vineyard

“Painting for a Cure”

Through March. Exhibition of paintings by Charlotte artist/architect Ted Montgomery. Sales of paintings will support the University of Vermont Cancer Center research team headed by Dr. David Krag of Shelburne. 6308 Shelburne Rd.; shelburnevineyard.com.

FILM

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

New Filmmaker Festival Winter Screening Series

Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. “I Am Evidence,” documentary on untested rape kits in the U.S. and treatment of sexual assault survivors. Vermont filmmaker Bess O’Brien, Q&A with director Trish Adlesic.

68 S. Pleasant St. 388-1436, publicity@townhalltheater.org. $12 and $1 preservation fee. 382-9222, townhalltheater.org.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

‘My Sky’ Exhibit

Through May 6. “My Sky” invites children and adults to explore the Sun, the Moon and the stars in an immersive, inviting environment. Families are encouraged to «look up» when they visit the exhibit and in their everyday lives. Produced by Boston Children’s Museum in collaboration with Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and NASA. 1 College Street; echovermont.org.

Phoenix Books Burlington

Feb. 17: 11 a.m. “Spongebob” story time with James Kochalka, the first Vermont Cartoonist Laureate. Copies of SpongeBob Comics #75, “Skate the Cake!” for purchase and signing. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz

HINESBURG

Flag football@CVU

Sundays in Feb. and March, 4-5:30 p.m. FlagFootball@CVU for boys and girls in grades 2-7, sponsored by CVU Redhawks Football and Buccaneers Youth Football. Pick-up style non-contact games in the Champlain Valley Union High School gym. Coached by Redhawks football players and supervised by CVU football coaches. Free. Open to all, regardless of hometown or experience. Information, required waiver at tinyurl.com/CVUFlagFootball2018.

SHELBURNE

Lake Champlain Waldorf School

Chinese New Year & Open House

Feb. 17: 10 a.m. to noon. Chinese New Year celebration and open house. Mahjong, dragon puppets, parade. Family event, all ages. Turtle Lane Campus, 359 Turtle Lane. lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org.

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Makers of all ages gather for projects. On Feb. 17, create an accordion puppet. On Feb. 24, design a colorful woven felt placemat inspired by weavings from the museum’s collection.

In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education’s classroom. Free with admission. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346. shelburnemuseum.org.

Vermont Day School

Open house

Feb. 15 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Kindergarten visiting morning and open house. Part of the kindergarten admission process; families intending to apply for the March 1 deadline should attend with their child. Children will participate in activities; parents may tour the facility. Pre-registration required. Contact Libby Macdonald, director of admissions at lmacdonald@vtdayschool.org. 6701 Shelburne Rd.

MEETINGS, CLASSES and CONFERENCES

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

Divorce Care Support Group

Feb. 11 to May 13: Sundays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For men and women.

Support group led by people who have experienced divorce. Bluewater Center, 145 Pine Haven Shores Road. $25 suggested donation; scholarships available. Information and registration: Sandy, 425-7053. Sponsored by Essex Alliance Church.

Sun Style Tai Chi

Classes at Shelburne Town Hall. Basic: Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday 9 – 10 a.m. Sun 73: Monday/Wednesday 10:15-11:15 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Age Well. Donations welcome but not required. Information by email to Chris Curtis curwit@gmail.com, or Lee Sheridan-Orr waliboonic@hotmail.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Speak up for the Climate

Feb. 20, 7-8:30 p.m. Led by Jack O’Callaghan from the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, the discussion will focus on the so-called Essex Plan – short for an Economy Strengthening Strategic Energy eXchange – which would impose fees on carbon producers in an effort to reduce pollution. At Ascension Lutheran Church, 95 Allen Road.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

UVM Recital Hall

Feb. 16: 7:30 p.m. Tierney Sutton, The Sting Variations.

Feb. 23: 7:30 p.m. Yekwon Sunwoo.

Feb. 25, 3-4 p.m. Faculty Scholarship Concert. Music and dance faculty present their annual concert to benefit student scholarships – a mix of music and dance, classical and jazz, solos and group performances. Admission by donation.

UVM Music Building Recital Hall, 384 South Prospect Street.

384 S. Prospect St. 656-7776.

Flynn Center for the Perf. Arts

MainStage

Feb. 15: 7:30 p.m. Five-time Grammy-winning jazz singer Dianne Reeves performs. Tickets: $15-$52.

FlynnSpace

Feb. 16: 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The Sweet Remains, a folk-rock singer-songwriter trio, performs; second show added due to demand. Tickets: $25.

Feb. 17: 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. TURNmusic, “Roots Inspired.” Mary Jane Austin, Mary Bonhag, Nicola Cannizzaro, Anne Decker, John Dunlop, Matt Finner, Hilary Goldblatt, Dan Liptak, Evan Premo, Mary Rowell. $20, $10 students. 578-5028, turnmusic.org.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

BURLINGTON/WATERBURY

Helen Hummel

Skinny Pancake / Cork Wine Bar

Bristol singer-songwriter performs and features tracks from her new release. Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Skinny Pancake, 60 Lake St., Burlington. March 3, 6-8 p.m. Cork Wine Bar, 40 Foundry St., Waterbury. Information: HelenHummel.com.

COLCHESTER

St. Michael’s College

Feb. 18: 3 p.m. Echoes: Choral Music of Richard Stoehr (1874-1976). Bella Voce Women’s Chorus of Vermont, Counterpoint Vocal Ensemble, Solaris Vocal Ensemble. Free, donations welcome. McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. 654-2284, smcvt.edu/on-campus/events.aspx. Elley-Long Music Center, 223 Ethan Allen Ave. Tickets and information at vermontphilharmonic.com.

MIDDLEBURY/MONTPELIER

Capital City Concerts

“Formosa Folk”

Feb. 24: 7:30 p.m. Prize-winning Formosa Quartet and flutist Karen Kevra; folk-influenced program. $15 to $25. Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, 2 Duane Court.

capitalcityconcerts.org.

Feb. 25: 3 p.m. Unitarian Church of Montpelier, 130 Main St. capitalcityconcerts.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

MET Broadcast

Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.; pre-broadcast talk at 12:15 p.m. “L’Elisir d’Amore” comic opera

Performed last October by The Opera Company of Middlebury, “L’Elisir d’Amore” is a popular opera that deftly combines comic archetypes with genuine character development. Run time 2 hrs. 39 min. Tickets: $24 (+$2 preservation fee), $10 students (+$1 preservation fee); at townhalltheater.org, or in person at 68 South Pleasant Street, Middlebury (802-382-9222) Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., or at the door starting an hour before showtime.

Middlebury College

Mahaney Center for the Arts

Paul Asbell Performs Steel String Americana Photo by Tim Barden

Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. National recording artist and affiliate artist Paul Asbell performs his unique blend of blues, jazz, and American roots music. A Music Department event. Free. Mahaney Center for the Arts, Robison Hall.

Grace Kelly Quartet

Middlebury College Mahaney Center for the Arts, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. Saxophonist, singer, and composer Grace Kelly plays with the heart and passion of an old soul — yet the genre-bending zest and energy of a 24-year-old. A regular on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s band — Jon Batiste and Stay Human — Kelly recently released her 10th CD as a bandleader, and performs around the globe. Tickets: $28 General public/$22 Midd ID holders/$10 Youth (18 and under).

Late Show artist in the house

Chunhogarang

Feb. 21 at 4:30 p.m. This ensemble of six young men from Korea will feature traditional Korean Gayageum chamber music pieces with Yanggeum (lute), Jangu (drum), Danso (short flute) and other wind instruments. The Gayageum is a traditional Korean zither-like string instrument, with 12 strings. Co-Sponsored by the Music Department, the Language Schools, the Korean American Student Association and Summer School of Korean.

Mahaney Center for the Arts, Robison Hall. Information: middlebury.edu/arts/mcfa or 443-5258.

OUTDOORS

BOLTON

Bolton Valley Nordic Center

Free Snow Day

Feb. 24: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. First 50 attendees receive free fleece hat. Snacks, hot cocoa, campfire. Cross-country skiing and/or snowshoeing. Free rentals (first-come, first-served). Sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont. 4302 Bolton Valley Access Road, Bolton. Kathy McNally, 371-3205, mcnallyk@bcbsvt.com.

SHELBURNE

All Souls Interfaith Gathering

Nature Mindfulness Walk

Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to noon. Join Duncan Murdoch, a

certified nature and forest therapy guide for a short walk and talk based on the Japanese practice of “forest bathing,” a type of nature immersion to benefit physical and mental health. Walk is less than a mile; special tea at the end. Dress for the weather. Limited to 15 people; $20 fee; 291 Bostwick Farm Rd. Information: natureconnectionguide.com

TALKS, ETC.

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Feb. 18: 2 p.m. “The Journal of Phebe Orvis, 1820-1830.” Prof. Susan Ouellette, St. Michael’s College discusses an exceptional journal of a woman whose diary captures not only the everyday life of an ordinary woman in early 19th-century Vermont and New York, but also the unusual happenings of her family, neighborhood, and beyond. Free, donations welcome. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead. 865-4556 or ethanallenhomestead.org/directions.

Poet Greg Delanty

Fletcher Free Library

Burlington. Feb. 16, 7 p.m. “An Evening of ‘Selected Delanty’” with St. Michael’s College award-winning Irish poet and English professor Greg Delanty. Program will feature readings, translations, conversation, refreshments and books for sale including his latest “Selected Delanty.” One in a series of readings that will include stops at the Irish Embassy and Boston University. Free. Information: Barbara Shatara, 863-3403.

English professor, Irish poet

ESSEX JUNCTION

Phoenix Books Essex

Feb. 21: 6:30 p.m. – rescheduled. Donna Druchunas, author of “The Art of Lithuanian Knitting,” visits for a discussion of the traditional art of Lithuanian knitwear and its modern applications. A writer and knitwear designer, Druchunas has been visiting Lithuania, birthplace of her grandparents, annually for 10 years. 2 Carmichael St. 872-7111, phoenixbooks.biz.

MONTPELIER

Embattled Bats

Feb. 17 at Montpelier’s Unitarian Church.

Dinner and slide show on Vermont’s bat population and conservation efforts. Alyssa Bennett, small mammals biologist with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, talks about bat habitat, life cycle, and how humans can protect them. Presentation begins at 7:30 p.m. Vegetarian dinner at 6 p.m. by Farmhouse Catering including hot mulled cider, green salad with buttermilk dressing, buttered noodles, vegetable bean and tofu stew, red velvet cake. Dinner tickets: $20 each. Seating is limited. Advance purchase recommended through organizer Nancy Schulz at saddleshoes2@gmail.com. Unitarian Church of Montpelier, 130 Main St.

Bat talk

RICHMOND

Richmond Free Library

Green Mountain Audubon Society

Feb. 21: 6:30 p.m. Jason Hill, conservation biologist, Vermont Center for Ecostudies; “Flights into the Darkness: Illuminating the Mystery of Migration;” endangered upland sandpipers and grasshopper sparrows. greenmountainaudubon.org 201 Bridge St. Information: 434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Historical Society

Free lecture

Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. Distinguished scholar of American history William Sterne Randall will speak on the War of 1812 in the Champlain Valley. At the historic Town Hall.

Town Hall

Let’s talk poetry with Rick Bessette

Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. Shelburne’s Poet Laureate, Rick Besssette, discusses his craft. Bring an original poem of your own or share a copy of a poem that you enjoy. At the historic Town Hall.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education and Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

Feb. 16, from 2 to 3 p.m. “The Emergence of Northern Vermont University: Liberal Arts and Professional Programs on Two Unique Campuses” Elaine Collins, President, Johnson and Lyndon State Colleges.

Feb. 23: “The Opiate Crisis in the Criminal Justice System,” with Mark Davis, Staff Writer, Seven Days.

Part of the EEE Spring Speaker Series, Friday afternoons 2-3 p.m. Join EEE for $40 for the semester and attend all 12 lectures; tickets for a single date are $5 each. Held at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. 846-5132. Full schedule at eeevermont.org

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club

Feb. 27: 1 p.m. Sarah Salatino, owner of Full Circle Gardens in Essex, “Gardening in Small Spaces.” United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. bgcvt.org.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Flynn Fundraiser

A Single Pebble

Feb. 18: 6 p.m. Chinese New Year Celebration. Traditional eight-course dinner. $100. Limited number of tickets: flynncenter.org. 133 Bank St.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Essex Community Players

“Doubt, A Parable”

Feb. 22-24, March 1-3: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and March 4 at 2 p.m. John Patrick Shanley’s powerful and provocative drama of suspicion and certainty, faith and distrust, fact and conjecture. $18 adults, $16 seniors 55 and over. Box office 878-9109: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and two hours before show. essexplayers.com. Essex Memorial Hall in Essex, intersection, 5 Towers Road with Routes 15 and 128.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

‘Daddy Long Legs’

Feb. 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. Heartwarming 1908 Cinderella story through letters between young woman and her mysterious benefactor. $18 plus $2 preservation fee.

Middlebury Actors Workshop:

Cutting Edge Staged Reading Series

Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. “Sex with Strangers” is part of the contemporary boundary-pushing off-Broadway series highlighting new work by New York playwrights. Story revolves around the relationship between a young blogger and 40-something novelist, exploring themes of ambition, gender inequality and the impact of the internet. Rebecca Strum directs. Adult language. Byers Studio, downstairs. $10 suggested donation.

68 S. Pleasant St. Box Office: 382-9222, townhalltheater.org.

WATERBURY CENTER

MOXIE Productions

One & Only Series

Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. Celebration of solo performances. Bob Lisaius, Ice Fire Productions, in “Dinoman!” Trip through the Mesozoic era with magic, merry mayhem and magnificent props. All ages. Benefits Grange Hall Renovation Fund. Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave. Reservations: 244-4168, grangehallcc@gmail.com.