Carpenter-Carse Library News

Peaceful Practical Parenting Class with Maris Rose This is tonight and Feb. 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. In an atmosphere of warmth, humor, and understanding, parents will learn techniques (and the concepts behind their effectiveness) to bring peace, connection, simplicity, and respectful cooperation to family life. The first class focuses on building a strong foundation/connection with children. The second class focuses on sharing the results of practicing the tools discussed in the first class then addresses some trickier, more difficult behaviors.

It is most beneficial to attend both evenings as the second class builds upon the first. However, parents will find the material helpful even if they can only attend one evening.

Classes are free, but donations are encouraged. Space is limited so please contact the library to register: adultprogramming.ccl@gmail.com or 482-2878.

Saturday Matinee “Dunkirk,” rated PG-13, is the Saturday film selection starting at 1 p.m. This acclaimed 2017 WWII thriller tells the story of the evacuation of Dunkirk, France, in which 400,000 Allied troops were rescued following a catastrophic defeat. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, stars Kenneth Branagh, Harry Styles, Tom Hardy, and Cillian Murphy.

Tech Time The library offers individual technical services to help with any computer or personal device issues you are having. Maybe you’d like to open an email account, learn a new program, or download an audio book? Tech hours are Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Please call for an appointment.

Youngsters Story Time Every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30-10 a.m. children ages 0-5 and their caregivers are invited for stories, movement, songs and snacks in the library’s community room (entrance is west of the front door).

Book Discussion Group On Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., join a discussion by avid readers of the book “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward. Meetings are held at group members’ homes. For more information, including directions, contact Shelli at 482-2269 or goldswei@champlain.edu.