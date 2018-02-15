Champlain College announces summer pre-college programs for teens

Champlain College will host six pre-college programs for high school students as a way to explore areas of interest and to jumpstart college applications.

The institutes offer high school students a chance to dive into a subject they are considering as a major, and to experience life on a college campus, explained Peter Straube, Champlain’s strategic events producer.

This summer’s programs are:

• Digital Forensics & Cybersecurity Academy

• Champlain Game Academy

• Mobile App Development

• Entrepreneurship For Good

• Young Writers’ Conference

• Art & Design Portfolio-Building

The programs are a way to explore a career interest before committing to a college program and assist with the transition to a college learning environment.

Student participants will receive personal mentoring and work closely with Champlain College professors who have extensive expertise and professional connections in their field.

“Students often remark on how much fun they have working with a group of their peers who are interested in the same things that they are,” Straube added.

During the program, students stay in one of Champlain’s contemporary or Victorian-era residence halls and share meals in the dining hall of the IDX Student Life Center overlooking Lake Champlain.

In addition to spending time in class and working on projects, students are able to enjoy recreational activities and social events that are part of summer in Vermont, he noted.

Space in each program is limited, so interested students are encouraged not to wait to register. More program details:

• Young Writers’ Conference, May 25-27: The weekend offers a chance for dedicated young writers to live on the Champlain College campus, meet others who share their passion for storytelling, and study writing with celebrated authors and teachers. Participants will take part in more than 10 hours of intensive workshops in fiction, poetry, songwriting, creative nonfiction, scriptwriting, and environmental writing; exchange and critique manuscripts; listen to faculty readings; attend interactive craft sessions and share work with the Champlain College Young Writers community.

• Entrepreneurship For Good, July 8-14: This is a one-week summer business program for high school students who want to develop new skills and learn to use the power of business to make the world a better place. Working in high-energy teams and coached by successful entrepreneurs, students will create a new product, service or experience that can help relieve chronic social problems ranging from poverty, hunger and homelessness to the environment, literacy, human rights and the well-being of children. Learn how to develop a business or nonprofit organization that will not only thrive but also do good work.

• Art & Design Portfolio Building, July 7-22: Students will create or refine a personal portfolio, get a taste of college life and earn three transferable college credits in this intensive, hands-on 16-day learning experience. Choices are tracks in graphic design, film & video, game art, and creative media, each with personalized advice on how to present work for college admittance. Students spend much of each day in the studio, working with industry-experienced professors and artists.

• Digital Forensics & Cybersecurity Academy, July 8-21: DFCS is a two-week a residential program at the Leahy Center for Digital Investigation that immerses participants in learning the science and art of investigating computer crimes and building secure networks. Students will learn how to collect and preserve digital evidence using real-life investigative procedures used by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, gain valuable experience applying cybersecurity techniques to protect computers and networks against attack and explore career opportunities in this fast-growing field while enhancing the quality of their college applications.

• Mobile App Development Academy, July 21-29: This nine-day intensive learning program dives into the fundamentals of mobile app development by designing, building and testing an original app for smartphones and tablets. Students also build and secure a Web server to host the application. Working in the computer and networking labs and guided by Champlain College professors, students work in teams to design and build a fully functional mobile application to use on their own phone or tablet, share with family and friends, and feature on their college applications.

• Champlain Game Academy: Session 1, July 9-20; Session 2, July 23-August 3. This camp is a perfect fit for students considering the game industry for a career. With two sessions, this experience will introduce participants to aspects of game development such as game design, game art, and animation, programming, sound, testing, and production. Students will work in teams that collaborate across all game development disciplines to create original game projects. Teamwork and creative collaboration will be encouraged, and by the end of the academy, students will have an understanding of the behind-the-scenes operations of the world’s professional game studios.

Learn more at champlain.edu/summer.