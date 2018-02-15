Hinesburg Police Log

Feb. 5

7:25 p.m. Police assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call at Champlain Valley Union High School.

Feb. 6

12:15 p.m. Police assisted Williston Police Department with contacting a resident on Beecher Hill Road.

3:40 p.m. An officer responded to the intersection of Mechanicsville Road and Vermont Rt. 116 for a two-vehicle crash with no injuries.

7:36 p.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Kaileys Way.

8:35 p.m. Police responded to Farmall Drive for a juvenile problem.

Feb. 8

7:01 a.m. An officer helped with a locked vehicle on Hillview Terrace.

7:46 a.m. Police went to Vermont Rt. 116 and Riggs Road for a multiple-vehicle crash with no injuries.

9:53 a.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call at CVU.

1:18 p.m. An officer went to Shelburne Falls Road at Pleasant View Lane where a vehicle was off the road after the driver attempted to make a U-turn but drove off the road. There were no injuries.

5:20 p.m. An officer went to Hillview Terrace for a report of a stolen vehicle. The person who took the vehicle was known to the owners and the vehicle was subsequently recovered in Milton. The case is under investigation.

Feb. 9

10:25 a.m. Police joined Hinesburg Fire Department with a fire alarm call on Acadia Lane in St. George but there was no problem.

1:56 p.m. Officers assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Birch Road in St. George.

5:15 p.m. An individual came to the police station to report a problem with an ATM at a local bank. A report was taken and the customer was advised to contact the bank when it opened.

11:17 p.m. An officer was called out for a deer vs. automobile incident on Baldwin Road. The driver was not injured.

Feb. 10

1:16 p.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Garvey Farm Road.

4:50 p.m. Police assisted in returning a lost purse to its owner after an individual found it and turned it in at the police station.

6:04 p.m. An officer responded to a parking lot for a minor car accident with no injuries.

6:05 p.m. Police were called to a home to assist a mother who was having problems with her son. No law enforcement action was necessary.