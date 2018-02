Jessica Utter, Hinesburg, was named to the dean’s list at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Co. for the fall 2017 semester.

Erica Rosner, Hinesburg, was named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio for the fall 2017 semester.

Jessie Johnson, Hinesburg, was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Virginia Tech in the college of engineering.