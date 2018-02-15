Shelburne police clock driver at 103 mph on Rt. 7

A Shelburne police officer stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro traveling more than twice the speed limit early Tuesday morning on Route 7 near the Charlotte town line.

The driver, Matthew Romano, 24, of Richmond, was pulled over after radar clocked his speed at 103 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to Officer Jim McKnight.

Romano was headed north at 2 a.m. and McKnight was on an overnight shift watching traffic. McKnight is part of an enforcement team that inspects commercial trucks in addition to observing regular traffic. At the time Romano approached, McKnight said it was very quiet with no other cars on the road.

Romano, who was alone, pulled over immediately, McKnight said. He was taken into custody and was given a criminal citation for excessive speed with a March 15 date to appear in Vermont Superior Court. The charge carries a fine of up to $300.

McKnight said Romano also was issued several civil tickets: a speeding ticket with a fine of $559 and 8 points on his driving license; a ticket for not having liability insurance with an additional $162 fine and 2 more points; and a $25 ticket for not wearing a seat belt.

Under Vermont law, a driver’s license is suspended with 10 points from violations.

Romano’s car was towed, McKnight said, because Vermont law prohibits uninsured vehicles from being driven.

Romano’s car is registered in Vermont; he told police he lives in Virginia and travels to Vermont for work and has family in the area. McKnight said a small amount of marijuana was also seized from the vehicle.