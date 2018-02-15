Water pollution cleanup prompts march in Montpelier Feb. 22

Water pollution and the need to fund cleanup efforts is the focus of a day of activism planned for the state capital next week.

Activists from around the state are planning to convene in Montpelier for Vermont Clean Water Day on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to speak in favor of protecting lakes, ponds, rivers and wetlands, and to call on lawmakers to invest in cleaning up and protecting waterways.

Organizers are offering participants help to meet up with their representatives and to share tips on how to share ideas on water protection.

The day’s schedule is to meet at 10 a.m. at the Unitarian Church in Montpelier for an overview. A march will begin at 11:15 a.m. to the State House for a press event and meetings with lawmakers. After meetings, the day will end with a 3 p.m. reception.