February 22 Calendar

BRANDON

Congregational Church

Roast Pork Dinner

Feb. 24, 5-7 p.m. Roast pork with applesauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted vegetables, green salad, homemade rolls, pies and beverages. By donation.

Brandon Congregational Church, 1 Carver Street, Brandon.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services

68th Anniversary

April 6. Cocktail hour, 6 p.m. Dinner and awards, 7 p.m. followed by dancing with music by The Hitmen. Cash Bar. Proceeds from ticket sales, a basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle will go toward community outreach and training support programs. Tickets on sale now. Call 425-3111. $20 in advance; $25 at the door. At The Old Lantern, Greenbush Road.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Champlain Valley Expo

Vermont Winter Renaissance Faire

March 3: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Second annual. Family-friendly, all ages. Singers, musicians, acrobats, dancers; medieval living history. McFadden Academy of Irish Dance, CopOuts, Gypsyreel, O’hAnleigh. 50-plus artisans and craft vendors. Refreshments. Under age 6 free. 105 Pearl St. Tickets at door or vtgatherings.com/winter-faire

Grace United Methodist Church

Book and Bake Sale

March 2-3 from 9 a.m. to noon both days. The women of Grace United Methodist Church host a book and bake sale at 130 Maple St. Information: Jane at 878-4078.

HINESBURG

Spring Farmers Market

Hinesburg Firemen’s Association

Vendor signup by April 1 for April 28 market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire station. Fees: $30 for spaces outside 10 x 10 (you provide your own table and pop-up); $35.00 for inside with a $10 table rental (25 spaces available). Information email: dbarber7541@gmail.com.

JOHNSON

Johnson State College (Northern Vermont University-Johnson)

Information Session

March 3 and 10: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prospective students. Free campus tour, lunch, talk with admissions representatives and current students. Pre-register: northernvermont.edu/badger-information-sessions. Information: erin.conner@northernvermont.edu, 635-1219.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Community School

Kindergarten registration

Ongoing for children who will be 5 on or before Sept. 1. Contact Patty Spagnolo at 383-1119 or pspagnolo@cvsdvt.org to register for fall kindergarten.

Information needed: child’s name, date of birth, pre-K program your child attends, parent(s) name(s), address, phone numbers and emails. More information will be sent out in late March to families of enrolled children. For after-school care during the 2018-2019 school year, the Part2 program website is parttwokids.com.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Burlington Chamber Orchestra & UVM Dance

“Appalachian Spring” and other works

March 3-4, 7:30 p.m. A collaboration. Choreography by dance faculty Paul Besaw and Clare Byrne set to the music of Debussy, Copland, and Desportes, with conductor Yutaka Kono. Tickets: $30 adults; $10 students with ID. flynntix.org or 802-86-FLYNN. University of Vermont Recital Hall, 384 South Prospect St.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Dance workshop

Movement Matters: Personal Poetics with Julian Barnett

March 3, 12-2 p.m. Barnett has been exploring the intersections between the voice and body, language and movement, meaning and abstraction, form and content. This workshop will place these areas of research within the context of performing, through the lens of practice. Sponsored by the Dance Program. Free and open to the public. Mahaney Center for the Arts, Room 109. middlebury.edu/arts

Hamlet & Saint Joan

Middlebury College, March 2-3, at 8 p.m. Iconic figures from two great dramatic classics – Shakespeare’s Hamlet (Friday) and Shaw’s Saint Joan (Saturday) – are brought vividly to life in riveting stripped-down stagings by four actors from the acclaimed New York theatre company, Bedlam. A Performing Arts Series event. Tickets: $28 public; $22 Midd ID holders; $10 for18 and under. Wright Memorial Theatre. middlebury.edu/arts.

Kizuna dance performance

Middlebury College, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. New York City-based choreographer, dancer, educator, and author Cameron McKinney founded Kizuna Dance in 2014 to create works that celebrate Japanese language and culture. Sponsored by the dance program and the Professor of the Practice program. Program contains adult language. Tickets: $15. Mahaney Center for the Arts, Dance Theatre. middlebury.edu/arts

EXHIBITS / MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

University of Vermont

Fleming Museum

Through May 20. Alison Bechdel’s “Self-Confessed: The Inappropriately Intimate Comics of Alison Bechdel.” East Gallery.

Through May 20: “Bluestockings” or “Les Bas Bleus,” featuring the work of French caricaturist Honoré Daumier, a series of 19th-century lithographs. Wolcott Gallery.

61 Colchester Ave. Information: uvm.edu/~fleming/.

JERICHO

Emile A. Gruppe Gallery

What Did the Rock Say: Part 1

Through March 18. Reception March 4, 2-4 p.m. Exhibition of nature photographs by John Snell and works of layered fabric collage and pencil drawings by Dianne Shullenberger. Emilegruppegallery.com or 899-3211.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Folklife Center

“Up Home”

Through March 31. Exhibit of hand-colored photos from 1952 Pawlet, Vt., home of Minnie Griswold that was kept intact for 30 years before being documented in photographs. 88 Main St. Information: vermontfolklifecenter.org

Middlebury College Museum of Art

Power & Piety: Spanish Colonial Art

Opens March 2 through April 22. Drawn from the Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Collection, founded to enhance the appreciation of art from Latin America, this exhibition reveals the great wealth of the region from the late 17th century until the 1820s. Co-organized by the Museum of Biblical Art, New York, and Art Services International, Alexandria, Virginia. Free. Middlebury College Museum of Art, Christian A. Johnson Memorial Gallery. middlebury.edu/arts.

SHELBURNE

Roadhouse Gallery

Through February. Exhibit of paintings and jewelry by Kathleen Caraher-Grant art using multiple media including watercolors, pen, oil sticks, acrylic paints, colored pencils. 207 Webster Road; roadhousestudiosvt.com or 233-5303.

Shelburne Museum

“Puppets: World on a String”

Through June 3. An eclectic collection of puppets from 19th century marionettes to contemporary pieces by local and national artists such as Bread and Puppet Theater, Andy Warhol and Jim Henson.

Art at Hand: Puppet Making

Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In partnership with the Vermont Association of the Blind and Visually Impaired, this descriptive tour of the “Puppets: World on a String” exhibit is followed by a puppet-making activity. Preregistration required for both the tour and activity. Call or email Chloe Vogt cvogt@shelburnemuseum.org or (802) 985-3346 x3394, or register online at artathandpuppetmaking.eventbrite.com.

Colgate Gallery at the Pizzagalli Center for Arts and Education.

6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

Shelburne Vineyard

“Painting for a Cure”

Through March. Exhibition of paintings by Charlotte artist/architect Ted Montgomery. Sales of paintings will support the University of Vermont Cancer Center research team headed by Dr. David Krag of Shelburne. 6308 Shelburne Rd.; shelburnevineyard.com.

FILM

MIDDLEBURY

“My Life as a Zucchini”

March 3 at 3 and 8 p.m. Animated film. After his mother dies, Zucchini is taken to a foster home. At first, he has trouble adjusting to his new life, but with the help of other orphans, he learns how to love and trust. Sponsored by the Department of French. A Hirschfield International Film Series event. Free. Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium. middlebury.edu/arts.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

“My Sky” Exhibit

Through May 6. “My Sky” invites children and adults to explore the Sun, the Moon and the stars in an immersive, inviting environment. Families are encouraged to «look up» when they visit the exhibit and in their everyday lives. Produced by Boston Children’s Museum in collaboration with Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and NASA. 1 College Street; echovermont.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Makers of all ages gather for projects. On Feb. 24, design a colorful woven felt placemat inspired by weavings from the museum’s collection.

In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education’s classroom. Free with admission. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346. shelburnemuseum.org.

MEETINGS, CLASSES and CONFERENCES

COLCHESTER

Marine Corps League

Seeking members

The Donald Cook Detachment of the Burlington area Marine Corps League is looking for Marines and FMF corpsmen who have honorably performed their service and desire to continue service to our communities and to preserve our traditions. Visit the website, donaldcookdetvtmcl.org, for details and background. The group has dinner and a meeting on the third Thursday each month – next March 15 – at the American Legion Post 91 in Colchester; dinner at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. Contact: Commandant Herb Drew (863-3538), “Doc” Dan Bean (985-8545) or Marine John Kohler (238-8405).

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

Sun Style Tai Chi

Classes at Shelburne Town Hall. Basic: Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday 9 – 10 a.m. Sun 73: Monday/Wednesday 10:15-11:15 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Age Well. Donations welcome but not required. Information by email to Chris Curtis curwit@gmail.com, or Lee Sheridan-Orr waliboonic@hotmail.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Fraternal Order of Eagles

March 1, 6-9 p.m. Open house. The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to philanthropic and service efforts in the U.S. and Canada since 1898. The Eagles work to improve neighborhoods and support various charitable causes, including medical treatment and research. The national organization has donated $30,000 each year for the past four years to the University of Vermont Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital. Newcomers are welcome to attend the open house to meet officers and learn about the group. 1233 Shelburne Road, South Burlington. Information: T. Karl Hubbard 802 651-9004 or admin@foe793.com.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

UVM Recital Hall

Feb. 23: 7:30 p.m. Yekwon Sunwoo.

Feb. 25, 3-4 p.m. Faculty Scholarship Concert. Music and dance faculty present their annual concert to benefit student scholarships – a mix of music and dance, classical and jazz, solos and group performances. Admission by donation.

UVM Music Building Recital Hall, 384 South Prospect Street.

384 S. Prospect St. 656-7776.

Retrospective evening with Rick Norcross

Marking 55 years as a performer and recording artist, Vermont Western Swing musician Rick Norcross plays a solo concert and shares his vintage rock ’n roll photograph collection at the Willard Street Inn in Burlington on Saturday. The evening also will include a wine tasting of Shelburne Vineyard wines along with Vermont cheeses, sweets, coffee and tea, and door prizes. A digital presentation will recount his career and another will share photos of iconic musicians Norcross photographed as a music writer and photographer in the early 1970s at The Tampa Times newspaper in Florida. The collection includes images of performers such as Elvis Presley, Janis Joplin, Chuck Berry and more. Seating is limited to 40. Tickets: $25. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Guests who book a room receive two complimentary tickets. 349 South Willard St., Burlington; 651-8710

BURLINGTON/WATERBURY

Helen Hummel

Skinny Pancake / Cork Wine Bar

Bristol singer-songwriter performs and features tracks from her new release. Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Skinny Pancake, 60 Lake St., Burlington. March 3, 6-8 p.m. Cork Wine Bar, 40 Foundry St., Waterbury. Information: HelenHummel.com.

MIDDLEBURY/MONTPELIER

Capital City Concerts

“Formosa Folk”

Feb. 24: 7:30 p.m. Prize-winning Formosa Quartet and flutist Karen Kevra; folk-influenced program. $15 to $25. Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, 2 Duane Court.

capitalcityconcerts.org.

Feb. 25: 3 p.m. Unitarian Church of Montpelier, 130 Main St. capitalcityconcerts.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Music from China

March 10: 8 p.m. Wang Guowei, Sun Li, Wang Junling, Susan Cheng; traditional and contemporary works. Tickets purchased for canceled Moody Amiri concert will be honored. $22 adults, $15 college, $10 age 18 and under, $6 Middlebury College students. Robinson Hall, Mahaney Center for the Arts, 72 Porter Field Road. 443-6433, middlebury.edu/arts/tickets.

Town Hall Theater

La Boheme

Feb. 24, 12:30 p.m. Live opera broadcast, the Met Live in HD. La Bohème, the passionate, timeless story of love among young artists in Paris, is one of the world’s most popular operas. Franco Zeffirelli’s classic production features Sonya Yoncheva as the fragile Mimì, and Michael Fabiano as the poet Rodolfo. Tickets: $26; $11 students. townhallteater.org or call 382-9222, or at the door. 68 S. Pleasant St.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Vineyard

March 8: 6 p.m. doors; 6:30 p.m. Three artists each, from three groups in the Burlington Songwriters’ Group gather to listen, play together and support each other’s work. Each trio plays a set: “A Montreal Paul” will play his phychedelic-inflected acoustic guitar and ukulele; Patti Shannon on electric/acoustic bass and vocals; “Axiomatic” features Jason Baker’s and Guy Henderson’s baritones along with steel-string guitars. Admission is free; donations will support the artists’ work. Light supper for purchase; portion of beverage proceeds benefits Society of Women Engineers. 6308 Shelburne Road; 985-8222; shelburnevineyard.com.

OUTDOORS

BOLTON

Bolton Valley Nordic Center

Free Snow Day

Feb. 24: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. First 50 attendees receive free fleece hat. Snacks, hot cocoa, campfire. Cross-country skiing and/or snowshoeing. Free rentals (first-come, first-served). Sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont. 4302 Bolton Valley Access Road, Bolton. Kathy McNally, 371-3205, mcnallyk@bcbsvt.com.

BURLINGTON

“Wintervale”

Feb. 25: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free cross-country skiing and family-friendly outdoor recreation event. Weather permitting: three miles of cross-country ski trails; free fat bike and ski rentals from Skirack, kids’ activities, City Market chili cook-off. Food for purchase. Donations for trail maintenance welcome. Intervale Center, 180 Intervale Road. intervale.org/wintervale; current ski trail information: facebook.com/skibtv.

UNDERHILL

Green Mountain Club

Mansfield Ridge hike

Feb. 24. Hike begins at Underhill State Park up Sunset Ridge to the Mansfield Chin (summit), then to the Forehead and return via Maple Ridge and the CCC road. Difficult snowshoe. Moderate to strong pace. 9 miles. 2,600-foot elevation gain. To join, contact organizer David Hathaway, david.hathaway.78@gmail.com or 899-9982.

TALKS, ETC.

BURLINGTON

Community Medical School

The Story of HPV

March 6, 6-7:30 p.m. Topic: Cervical cancer, genital warts, the vaccine and more by Dr.

Elisabeth Wegner, UVM associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology & reproductive sciences. Originating millions of years ago, human papilloma virus is among a small group of known infectious agents that can cause cancer. Learn about the scientific achievements, medical ethics, and challenges generated by the sexually transmitted types of HPV, how and what types of cancers HPV can cause in men and women, prevention and treatment approaches including the effective but controversial vaccine. Carpenter Auditorium, UVM Given Building, 89 Beaumont Ave. med.uvm.edu/community_medical_school

Phoenix Books Burlington

Book launch

March 7 at 6:30 p.m. Best-selling Vermont author Chris Bohjalian launches his latest novel, “The Flight Attendant” March 13 and he visits Phoenix to discuss it. This new book tells a story about the ways an entire life can change in one night: A flight attendant wakes up in the wrong hotel in Dubai, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. More details at chrisbohjalian.com. Tickets: $3, benefits Vermont Foodbank; includes $5 discount coupon for featured book. Coupons expire at end of event. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Feb. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. “Our Library’s Hidden Gems.” A panel of researchers discuss important but overlooked tools. $10. Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

SHELBURNE

Town Hall

Let’s talk poetry with Rick Bessette

Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. Shelburne’s Poet Laureate, Rick Besssette, discusses his craft. Bring an original poem of your own or share a copy of a poem that you enjoy. At the historic Town Hall.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club

Feb. 27: 1 p.m. Sarah Salatino, owner of Full Circle Gardens in Essex, “Gardening in Small Spaces.” United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. bgcvt.org.

Education and Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

Feb. 23, 2-3 p.m.: “The Opiate Crisis in the Criminal Justice System,” with Mark Davis, Staff Writer, Seven Days.

March 2: Social time 1:15 to 1:45 p.m.; presentation 2-3 p.m. “Marijuana, Poverty, and Taxes: The Focus for Vermont Lawmakers in 2018,” Neal Goswami, Capital Bureau Chief, WCAX-TV.

Part of the EEE Spring Speaker Series. Join EEE for $40 for the semester and attend all 12 lectures; tickets for a single date are $5 each. Held at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. 846-5132. Full schedule at eeevermont.org.

THEATER

ESSEX JUNCTION

Essex Community Players

‘Doubt, A Parable’

Feb. 22-24, March 1-3: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and March 4 at 2 p.m. John Patrick Shanley’s powerful and provocative drama of suspicion and certainty, faith and distrust, fact and conjecture. $18 adults, $16 seniors 55 and over. Box office 878-9109: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and two hours before show. essexplayers.com. Essex Memorial Hall in Essex, intersection, 5 Towers Road with Routes 15 and 128.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

‘Daddy Long Legs’

Feb. 22-23 at 7:30 p.m. Heartwarming 1908 Cinderella story through letters between young woman and her mysterious benefactor. $18 plus $2 preservation fee.

Middlebury Actors Workshop:

Cutting Edge Staged Reading Series

Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. “Sex with Strangers” is part of the contemporary boundary-pushing off-Broadway series highlighting new work by New York playwrights. Story revolves around the relationship between a young blogger and 40-something novelist, exploring themes of ambition, gender inequality and the impact of the internet. Rebecca Strum directs. Adult language. Byers Studio, downstairs. $10 suggested donation.

68 S. Pleasant St. Box Office: 382-9222, townhalltheater.org.