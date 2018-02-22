Carpenter-Carse Library News

Peaceful Practical Parenting Class with Maris Rose tonight

Tonight is the second of a two-part parenting program that meets at the library from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Presenters say parents may find the material helpful even if they can only attend one evening. Tonight’s second class will have participants share results from practicing tools discussed in the previous meeting. It will also cover handling new situations and behaviors. The class is free but donations are welcome. Space is limited; please contact the library to sign up at adultprogramming.ccl@gmail.com or call 482-2878.

Book Discussion Group

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, a book discussion group meets at 7 p.m. to discuss “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward. Meetings are held in readers’ homes. For more information, including directions, contact Shelli at 482-2269 or goldswei@champlain.edu.

Tech Time

Looking for individual help with tech devices? The library offers 30 minute appointments on Thursdays with an IT staffer to help patrons with any computer or device. Set up an account, learn a new program, or download an audiobook and more. Call for an appointment between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. 482-2878.

Youngsters Story Time

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 10 a.m. children up to age 5 and their caregivers are invited for age-appropriate stories, movement, songs and snacks in the library’s community room.