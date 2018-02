The kindergarten registration process is under way at Charlotte Central School for children turning 5 years old by Sept. 1.

Parents should contact Naomi Strada at 425-6600 regarding children eligible to attend kindergarten in the fall. Strada will schedule an appointment.

Registration for the 2018-19 school year will take place April 5-6. Families will receive more information in a registration packet ahead of the appointments.

The school staff is looking forward to meeting the children.