Meal donors needed for Winter Warming Shelter

More meal donors are needed to help supply daily dinners into April at Burlington’s only Winter Warming Shelter for the homeless.

Run by the Community Health Centers of Burlington, this is the warming shelter’s second year in operation.

“If you are looking for a feel-good activity to fill part of a long winter day, please consider providing a meal for our Winter Warming Shelter,” said Erin Ahearn, the health centers’ director of homeless healthcare programs. “I wish I could convey the gratitude and pleasure our guests exude when they have a hot and nourishing meal each night!”

Donors are needed to cook and deliver meals for 37 people every night through mid-April. The current schedule and sign up is online at mealtrain.com/trains/womd11. For more information, contact Janine Fleri at 264-8191 or jfleri@chcb.org.

The Community Health Centers of Burlington was officially awarded the federal status of a Healthcare for the Homeless Program grantee in 1989 and today remains the only organization in Vermont with this designation, ensuring completely free access to health care for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The operation had seven locations and is one of the largest nonprofit family health and dental practices in Chittenden and Grand Isle counties. Information: chcb.org.