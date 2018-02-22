Students: Send us your letters

A week ago, our country once again watched a horrific tragedy play out in a school — students murdered in a place they expect to be safe.

In the days since the deaths of 17 students and teachers in Parkland, Fla., teenagers who dodged bullets have taken center stage in the public debate about guns. Their cries for change are ringing across the airwaves and the internet.

Vermont is far from Parkland but, as we also saw last week when police foiled a plan by a potential shooter targeting Fair Haven High School, it’s not immune to threats against students and teachers in our schools.

In light of all of this, we invite young people in our communities to share their thoughts, reactions and ideas about gun violence, school safety and what happens next.

We would like to hear from high school students at Champlain Valley Union, Rice Memorial, Waldorf, Vermont Commons, among others, and those schooled at home.

Email letters — 250 words or fewer — editor@thecitizenvt.com. Put “student voices” in the subject line. Tell us your age and hometown and be sure to include your name.

We’ll print your letter in an upcoming Opinion section.

– Lisa Scagliotti, managing editor, The Citizen