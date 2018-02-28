March 1 Calendar

COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Make-A-Wish Vermont and ArtsRiot

Vermont Beardies Contest

March 24: 5 p.m. Second annual fundraiser for two Vermont children facing critical illnesses. Enter or support a beard in the contest. 400 Pine St. Details, sign up, donate at vermontbeardies.com

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services 68th Anniversary

April 6. Cocktail hour, 6 p.m. Dinner and awards, 7 p.m. followed by dancing with music by The Hitmen. Cash Bar. Proceeds from ticket sales, a basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle will go toward community outreach and training support programs. Tickets on sale now. Call 425-3111. $20 in advance; $25 at the door. At The Old Lantern, Greenbush Road.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Champlain Valley Expo

Vermont Winter Renaissance Faire

March 3: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Second annual. Family-friendly, all ages. Singers, musicians, acrobats, dancers; medieval living history. McFadden Academy of Irish Dance, CopOuts, Gypsyreel, O’hAnleigh. 50-plus artisans and craft vendors. Refreshments. Under age 6 free. 105 Pearl St. Tickets at door or vtgatherings.com/winter-faire

Grace United Methodist Church

Book and Bake Sale

March 2-3 from 9 a.m. to noon both days. The women of Grace United Methodist Church host a book and bake sale at 130 Maple St. Information: Jane at 878-4078.

HINESBURG

Spring Farmers Market

Hinesburg Firemen’s Association

Vendor signup by April 1 for April 28 market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire station. Fees: $30 for spaces outside 10 x 10 (you provide your own table and pop-up); $35.00 for inside with a $10 table rental (25 spaces available). Information email: dbarber7541@gmail.com.

JOHNSON

Johnson State College

(Northern Vermont University-Johnson)

Information Sessions

March 3 and 10: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prospective students. Free campus tour, lunch, talk with admissions representatives and current students. Pre-register: northernvermont.edu/badger-information-sessions. Information: erin.conner@northernvermont.edu, 635-1219.

ST. ALBANS

Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Association

Vermont Rails Show

March 10: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center, Exit 19 from Interstate 89. $5 adults, $1 age 6 to 12, under 6 free. $5 family with active military ID. Ron Piro, 598-0905, ronpiro@aol.com, nwvrailroad.org

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Community School

Kindergarten registration

Ongoing for children who will be 5 on or before Sept. 1. Contact Patty Spagnolo at 383-1119 or pspagnolo@cvsdvt.org to register for fall kindergarten.

Information needed: child’s name, date of birth, pre-K program your child attends, parent(s) name(s), address, phone numbers and emails. More information will be sent out in late March to families of enrolled children. For after-school care during the 2018-2019 school year, the Part2 program website is parttwokids.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club

Celebration of Peonies at Hildene

June 7: 8 a.m. Departure to Hildene, home of Abraham Lincoln’s son Robert Todd Lincoln, in Manchester. Leave from Doubletree by Hilton Hotel (former Sheraton), Williston Road. Lunch included. Minimum of 35 travelers. $185 (portion may be tax deductible). Details: goodspeedandbach.com/music-culture/celebration-of-peonies-day-tour-of-hildene-the-lincoln-family-home-june-7-2018/

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Burlington Chamber Orchestra & UVM Dance

“Appalachian Spring” and other works

March 3-4, 7:30 p.m. A collaboration. Choreography by dance faculty Paul Besaw and Clare Byrne set to the music of Debussy, Copland, and Desportes, with conductor Yutaka Kono. Tickets: $30 adults; $10 students with ID. flynntix.org or 802-86-FLYNN. University of Vermont Recital Hall, 384 South Prospect St.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Dance workshop

March 3, 12-2 p.m. Movement Matters: Personal Poetics with Julian Barnett who has been exploring the intersections between the voice and body, language and movement, meaning and abstraction, form and content. This workshop will place these areas of research within the context of performing, through the lens of practice. Sponsored by the Dance Program. Free and open to the public. Mahaney Center for the Arts, Room 109. middlebury.edu/arts

EXHIBITS / MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

University of Vermont

Fleming Museum

Through May 20. Alison Bechdel’s “Self-Confessed: The Inappropriately Intimate Comics of Alison Bechdel.” East Gallery.

Through May 20: “Bluestockings” or “Les Bas Bleus,” featuring the work of French caricaturist Honoré Daumier, a series of 19th-century lithographs. Wolcott Gallery.

March 7 at noon: In connection with the Bluestockings exhibition UVM Department of Romance Languages Professor Gretchen Van Slyke will present “The Dark Side of Daumier’s Comedy.” She will discuss expectations for bourgeois women in mid-nineteenth century France, how the norms of femininity were enforced and how author Barbey d’Aurevilly in 1878 reacted to the bluestockings’ refusal to stay in the place that society defined for them.61 Colchester Ave. Information: uvm.edu/~fleming/.

JERICHO

Emile A. Gruppe Gallery

What Did the Rock Say: Part 1

Through March 18. Reception March 4, 2-4 p.m. Exhibition of nature photographs by John Snell and works of layered fabric collage and pencil drawings by Dianne Shullenberger. Emilegruppegallery.com or 899-3211.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Folklife Center

“Up Home”

Through March 31. Exhibit of hand-colored photos from 1952 Pawlet, Vt., home of Minnie Griswold that was kept intact for 30 years before being documented in photographs. 88 Main St. Information: vermontfolklifecenter.org

Middlebury College Museum of Art

Power & Piety: Spanish Colonial Art

Opens March 2 through April 22. Drawn from the Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Collection, founded to enhance the appreciation of art from Latin America, this exhibition reveals the great wealth of the region from the late 17th century until the 1820s. Co-organized by the Museum of Biblical Art, New York, and Art Services International, Alexandria, Virginia. Free. Middlebury College Museum of Art, Christian A. Johnson Memorial Gallery. middlebury.edu/arts.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

“Puppets: World on a String”

Through June 3. An eclectic collection of puppets from 19th century marionettes to contemporary pieces by local and national artists such as Bread and Puppet Theater, Andy Warhol and Jim Henson.

6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

Shelburne Vineyard

“Painting for a Cure”

Through March. Exhibition of paintings by Charlotte artist/architect Ted Montgomery. Sales of paintings will support the University of Vermont Cancer Center research team headed by Dr. David Krag of Shelburne. 6308 Shelburne Rd.; shelburnevineyard.com.

FILM

COLCHESTER

Saint Michael’s College

Quebec Film Festival

March 7 at 7 p.m. The French film, “The Other Side of November (L’autre cote de Novembre)” as part of the Quebec Film Festival. The first film for the festival is this work by Maryanne Zehil tells the story of two women confronted with the choices that shaped their existence; memory disorders force them to question themselves. In Cheray Science Hall 101. Information: smcvt.edu/on-campus/events.

JERICHO

“Merchants of Doubt”

Jericho Energy Task Force

March 8 at 7 p.m. also presented by Vermont Interfaith Power and Light. Screening of the new documentary inspired by the book by Naomi Oreskes’ and Erik Conway, the film explores the public relations tactics used by industries fighting government regulations including the tobacco industry, manufacturers of flame retardants, and those opposed to regulation of greenhouse gasses. Discussion after the movie. Light refreshments will be served. This is a waste-free event so please bring your own bowls and mugs. At Deborah Rawson Memorial Library. Information: Betsy Hardy at info@vtipl or 434-3397.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

“My Life as a Zucchini”

March 3 at 3 and 8 p.m. Animated film. After his mother dies, Zucchini is taken to a foster home. At first, he has trouble adjusting to his new life, but with the help of other orphans, he learns how to love and trust. Sponsored by the Department of French. A Hirschfield International Film Series event. Free. Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium. middlebury.edu/arts.

Town Hall Theater

“Holbein: Eye of the Tudors”

March 7 at 11 a.m. Waldemar Januszczak returns for the Great Art Wednesday film “Holbein: Eye of the Tudors.” As Henry VIII’s court painter, Hans Holbein witnessed and recorded a notorious era in English history, painting the famous image of King Henry VIII himself that everyone still recognizes today. Who was Holbein? What secrets are hidden in his art?

Tickets: are $13 including preservation fee, at townhalltheater.org, at 802-382-9222 or in person at the box office daily except Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

“My Sky” Exhibit

Through May 6. “My Sky” invites children and adults to explore the Sun, the Moon and the stars in an immersive, inviting environment. Families are encouraged to «look up» when they visit the exhibit and in their everyday lives. Produced by Boston Children’s Museum in collaboration with Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and NASA. 1 College Street; echovermont.org.

Phoenix Books Burlington

March 17: 11 a.m. Story Time with City Market includes a St. Patrick’s Day treat with “O’Sullivan Stew” by Hudson Talbott and a healthy food activity. All ages. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz

NORTHERN VERMONT

Girls on the Run Vermont

Spring Program

March 14: Registration deadline for after-school program for girls in grades 3 to 8. Meets twice a week for 10 weeks. Space limited. Fee; limited financial assistance available. No girl turned away for inability to pay. Coach/mentors needed. Programs at all schools. Information: gotrvt.org; 208-388-4687.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Specialized art activities for all ages, inspired by temporary and permanent exhibitions. Keep an eye out for Puppet Day on March 24, Webby’s will be offered at a special time from 10a.m. to 1p.m. All activities are in the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education classroom. Free with Admission. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org/calendar/.

MEETINGS, CLASSES and CONFERENCES

COLCHESTER

Marine Corps League

Seeking members

The Donald Cook Detachment of the Burlington area Marine Corps League is looking for Marines and FMF corpsmen who have honorably performed their service and desire to continue community service. Visit donaldcookdetvtmcl.org for details and background. The group has dinner and a meeting on the third Thursday each month – next March 15 – at the American Legion Post 91 in Colchester; dinner at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. Contact: Commandant Herb Drew (863-3538), “Doc” Dan Bean (985-8545) or Marine John Kohler (238-8405).

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

Sun Style Tai Chi

Classes at Shelburne Town Hall. Basic: Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday 9 – 10 a.m. Sun 73: Monday/Wednesday 10:15-11:15 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Age Well. Donations welcome but not required. Information by email to Chris Curtis curwit@gmail.com, or Lee Sheridan-Orr waliboonic@hotmail.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Fraternal Order of Eagles

March 1, 6-9 p.m. Open house. An international nonprofit organization dedicated to philanthropic and service efforts in the U.S. and Canada since 1898, the Eagles work to improve neighborhoods and support various charitable causes, including medical treatment and research. The national organization has donated $30,000 each year for the past four years to the University of Vermont Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital. 1233 Shelburne Road, South Burlington. Information: T. Karl Hubbard 802 651-9004 or admin@foe793.com.

Embroiderers’ Guild

March 14 at 9:30 a.m. The Green Mountain Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America meets in the Living Room/Dining Room at The Pines, 5 Aspen Drive, South Burlington. All abilities welcome. Bring a project to work on and a bagged lunch. First meeting is complimentary. Car-pooling is available from many areas. Contact: 372-4255 or gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

MainStage

March 17: 8 p.m. Ireland’s six-piece traditional band Altan celebrates St. Patrick’s Day. Fiddles, guitars, a bouzouki, and accordion produce hard-driving jigs, reels and ballads in Gaelic and English.

March 19: 7:30 p.m. Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Music from China

March 10: 8 p.m. Wang Guowei, Sun Li, Wang Junling, Susan Cheng; traditional and contemporary works. Tickets purchased for canceled Moody Amiri concert will be honored. $22 adults, $15 college, $10 age 18 and under, $6 Middlebury College students. Robinson Hall, Mahaney Center for the Arts, 72 Porter Field Road. 443-6433, middlebury.edu/arts/tickets.

Town Hall Theater

Something new in traditional music

Just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater welcomes Celtic band Runa on March 8. Hailed as one of Irish music’s new “super-groups,” Runa pushes Irish folk music into the Americana and roots music scene by weaving tunes from Ireland and Scotland with the harmonies and rhythms of jazz, bluegrass, flamenco and blues. Band members hail from Philadelphia, Kentucky, St. Louis, Dublin and Canada. Runa has won Top Group and Top Traditional Group in the Irish Music Awards and four Independent Music Awards including Best Live Album, Best World/Traditional Song and Best Bluegrass Song. The March 8 show is at 7pm. Tickets: $20 (+$2 preservation fee) at the THT Box Office: 802-382-9222, www.townhalltheater.org, or in person Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., 68 South Pleasant St., Middlebury.

Chunhogarang

March 21 at 4:30 p.m. This ensemble of six young men from Korea will feature traditional Korean Gayageum chamber music pieces with Yanggeum (lute), Jangu (drum), Danso (short flute) and other wind instruments. The Gayageum is a traditional Korean zither-like string instrument, with 12 strings. Co-Sponsored by the Music Department, the Language Schools, the Korean American Student Association and Summer School of Korean. Mahaney Center for the Arts, Robison Hall. Information: middlebury.edu/arts/mcfa or 443-5258.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Vineyard

March 8: 6 p.m. doors; 6:30 p.m. Three artists each, from three groups in the Burlington Songwriters’ Group gather to listen, play together and support each other’s work. Each trio plays a set: “A Montreal Paul” will play his phychedelic-inflected acoustic guitar and ukulele; Patti Shannon on electric/acoustic bass and vocals; “Axiomatic” features Jason Baker’s and Guy Henderson’s baritones along with steel-string guitars. Admission is free; donations will support the artists’ work. Light supper for purchase; portion of beverage proceeds benefits Society of Women Engineers. 6308 Shelburne Road; 985-8222; shelburnevineyard.com.

OUTDOORS

SHELBURNE

Green Mountain Club

LaPlatte hike

March 3. The Burlington section of the Green Mountain Club hosts a walk around the LaPlatte River Marsh Natural Area. Wear snowshoes or micro-spikes if needed for an easy to moderate traverse of the LaPlatte River Marsh Natural area, the Shelburne Bay Clarke Trail and perhaps some of the Ti-Haul trail in Shelburne. Total distance roughly 4-6 miles determined by the group, mostly flat. Birding can be rewarding – bring your spy-glasses if so inclined. Sign up with Ted Albers, ted@ted-albers.net.

TALKS, ETC.

BURLINGTON

Community Medical School

The Story of HPV

March 6, 6-7:30 p.m. Topic: Cervical cancer, genital warts, the vaccine and more by Dr.

Elisabeth Wegner, UVM associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology & reproductive sciences. Originating millions of years ago, human papilloma virus is among a small group of known infectious agents that can cause cancer. Learn about the scientific achievements, medical ethics, and challenges generated by the sexually transmitted types of HPV, how and what types of cancers HPV can cause in men and women, prevention and treatment approaches including the effective but controversial vaccine. Carpenter Auditorium, UVM Given Building, 89 Beaumont Ave. med.uvm.edu/community_medical_school

Phoenix Books Burlington

Book launch

March 7 at 6:30 p.m. Best-selling Vermont author Chris Bohjalian launches his latest novel, “The Flight Attendant” March 13 and he visits Phoenix to discuss it. This new book tells a story about the ways an entire life can change in one night: A flight attendant wakes up in the wrong hotel in Dubai, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. More details at chrisbohjalian.com. Tickets: $3, benefits Vermont Foodbank; includes $5 discount coupon for featured book. Coupons expire at end of event.

Discussion and chocolate

March 15: Chef and baker, Sandi Earle, “My 30-Year Love Affair with Food in Vermont.” First 20 attendees purchasing book at event receive a four-pack of Shotgun Wedding Chocolate Truffles (recipe in book). A professional baker and chef, Earle is currently the executive chef at Champlain College.

191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz.

Female Founders Speakers Series

Makers Matter

March 12: 5:20 p.m. Arrival at Juniper Hall. Refreshments.

5:35 to 6:45 p.m. Panel discussion from Red House, Jennifer Kahn Jewelry, Common Deer, New Duds. Q&A, networking. $15; benefits Vermont Works for Women. Hotel Vermont, 41 Cherry St.

COLCHESTER

Saint Michael’s College

March 5, 7-8:30 p.m. John Engels Memorial Poetry Reading. The annual poetry reading will feature current students, family, and friends reading from the work of Engels, a beloved colleague and internationally known poet whose memory and work is kept alive each year with this event. In Saint Edmund’s Hall, Farrell Room.

Vermont Genealogy Library

March 3: 10:30 a.m. to noon. Ed McGuire, Using the Tools at AncestryDNA. $10. Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Phoenix Books Essex

March 14: 6:30p.m. Arnie Kozak, Ph.D. “Timeless Truths for Modern Mindfulness: A Practical Guide to a More Focused and Quiet Mind.” exquisitemind.com.

2 Carmichael St. 872-7111, phoenixbooks.biz

HINESBURG

Hinesburgh Public House

March 11: 2 to 4 p.m. Book discussions with authors Sue Halpern, “Summer Hours at the Robbers Library” and Bill McKibben, “Radio Free Vermont: A Fable of Resistance.”

Free event. Discussion and book-signing. Refreshments; reservations appreciated: 482-5500. 10516 Route 116.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Humanities Council

Ilsley Public Library

March 7 at 7 p.m. Presidents Appointing Judges. UVM professor Lisa Holmes discusses judicial appointments to tilt the judiciary, political benefits to presidents who appoint jurists for ideological reasons. Free. 75 Main St. vermonthumanities.org.

MONTPELIER

Unitarian Church of Montpelier

Sturgeon tales

Clark Dinner and Lecture Series

Lake Sturgeon. Slide show “Lake Sturgeon: Champlain’s Giant, Prehistoric Fish.” March 17: 6 p.m. vegetarian dinner. 7:30 p.m. presentation by Chet Mackenzie, Fisheries Program Manager for Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. The endangered lake sturgeon can live 150 years, grow to seven feet long and can weigh over 300 pounds; these bony-plated, ancient fish are found in only one location in New England: Lake Champlain. Learn about sturgeon habits, life cycle, and how the state is working to help their population recover. The talk is free. Dinner tickets are $20 in advance. Limited seating. Fundraiser for the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, 130 Main St. Tickets: Nancy Schulz, saddleshoes2@gmail.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education and Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

March 2: Social time 1:15 to 1:45 p.m.; presentation 2-3 p.m. “Marijuana, Poverty, and Taxes: The Focus

March 9: “What’s Race Got to Do with It?” with Paul Yoon, assistant principal, Tuttle Middle School, South Burlington, and former Boston College lecturer on the history of racism.

EEE Spring Speaker Series is $40 for the semester and its 12 lectures; tickets for a single date are $5 each. At Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. 846-5132. Full schedule at eeevermont.org.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Flynn Theatre

MainStage

March 9: Urban Bush Women: Hair and Other Stories.

March 16: Paula Poundstone, Emmy Award winning comedian, author and actress.

FlynnSpace

March 7-25: Vermont Stage presents Laura Eason’s play “Sex with Strangers.” Smart, tantalizing, comedy flirts with the ever-blurring line between public and private personas and relationships in the digital age. Cadden Jones and Logan James Hall appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association. Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday matinee first week only at 2 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets and information at vermontstage.org or 802-862-1497.

FlynnSpace, 153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Essex Community Players

“Doubt, A Parable”

March 1 to 3: 7:30 p.m. March 4: 2 p.m. John Patrick Shanley’s production is a powerful and provocative drama of suspicion and certainty, faith and distrust, fact and conjecture.

$18 adults, $16 seniors 55 and over. Box office (878-9109) Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and two hours before show. essexplayers.com. Essex Memorial Hall. essexplayers.com.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Hamlet & Saint Joan

March 2-3, at 8 p.m. Iconic figures from two great dramatic classics – Shakespeare’s Hamlet (Friday) and Shaw’s Saint Joan (Saturday) – are brought vividly to life in riveting stripped-down stagings by four actors from the acclaimed New York theatre company, Bedlam. A Performing Arts Series event. Tickets: $28 public; $22 Midd ID holders; $10 for18 and under. Wright Memorial Theatre. middlebury.edu/arts.

WATERBURY CENTER

MOXIE Productions

2018 “One & Only Series”

March 10: 7:30 p.m. and March 11: 1 p.m. Celebration of solo performances

Bob Lisaius, Ice Fire Productions, in “Dinoman!” Shows followed by talk facilitated by Vermont’s National Alliance on Mental Illness. Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave. Reservations: 244-4168, grangehallcc@gmail.com.