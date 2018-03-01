Hinesburg considers big budget increase

Hinesburg voters will gather Monday evening for town meeting to decide the next year’s town spending plan in a series of votes by department with a grand total of $3.85 million, up almost 13 percent in a year.

On Tuesday, Town Meeting Day, voters will cast ballots to fill town offices although none of the posts have sparked any competition this year.

Monday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Champlain Valley Union High School. Tuesday’s voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hinesburg Town Hall on Rt. 116.

The total proposed town budget is $3,855,040, up 12.74 percent over the current budget. The increase is due to debt service payments of $240,902 for the new highway garage and solar panels, town officials explained in a memo about the budget.

Voters at Monday’s meeting will consider the fiscal year 2019 budget in five separate pieces:

A general fund of $1,731,252

A Highway Department budget of $1,002,241

A proposed $558,510 for the Hinesburg Community Police Department

A Hinesburg Fire Department budget of $317,122

A proposed $216,815 for the Carpenter-Carse Library

In addition to those items, voters also will be asked to approve requests from various agencies, social-service organizations and nonprofits totaling $29,100; the largest requests are $13,000 from the Hinesburg Community Resource Center and $6,500 from the Committee on Temporary Shelter.

On Tuesday, voters will see some familiar names on the ballot. Incumbent Selectboard member Tom Ayer is unopposed for a two-year term and current chairman Phil Pouech has no challenger for a three-year seat.

Neither of Hinesburg’s two members on the Champlain Valley Union School District Board are up for election this year. Voters will also cast ballots on the school district’s proposed $76.8 million budget up 2.3 percent over this year’s school spending.