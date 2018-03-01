Hinesburg Police Log

Feb. 18

7:19 p.m. An officer was notified by Burlington Police Department of a possible suicidal man in Hinesburg but soon found out the man was not in Hinesburg.

Feb. 19

4:49 p.m. An officer responded to Pond Road and Richmond Road for a two-vehicle crash with no injuries.

Feb. 20

11:35 a.m. Officers responded to Richmond Road for a report of two men looking in mailboxes. The men were stopped and they denied looking in the boxes. Record checks were run and Essex resident Devin Coolidge, 46 years old, had a warrant for his arrest. He was taken to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

12:47 p.m. An officer responded to Richmond Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

1:59 p.m. An officer responded to Lincoln Hill Road for a reported fire alarm, but was cancelled en route.

3:29 p.m. An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in Kelly’s Field.

11:28 p.m. An officer assisted the Hinesburg Fire Department with a fire alarm call.

Feb. 21

4:55 p.m. A lost dog was brought to the station and turned over to the Animal Control officer.

Feb. 22

6:20 a.m. An alarm was accidentally activated at Champlain Valley Union High School.

8:55 a.m. An officer responded to Mechanicsville Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

1:55 p.m. An officer went to a residence on Vermont Route 116 to conduct a VIN verification.

3:00 p.m. An officer assisted a resident who received a suspicious call. No problems were found.

4:50 p.m. An officer responded to a residence on North Road for an animal complaint.

7:56 p.m. An officer stopped a vehicle traveling 64 mph in a 50 mph zone on Vermont Route 116 near Cedar Knoll. The driver Daniel Kehoe, 64 years old of Charlotte, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the station, charged with driving under the influence and released to a family member.

Feb. 23

10:28 a.m. An officer responded to Baldwin Road for a report of litter repeatedly being dumped by some mailboxes. 10:47 am. An officer made an enforcement stop on a vehicle for 56 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone on North Road. The operator was issued citations for speed and no insurance. The vehicle was towed due to the lack of insurance.

12:15 p.m. Officers responded to Hinesburg Community School for a reported 911 call. It was determined to be accidental.

3:25 p.m. An officer responded to CVU for a juvenile problem.

Feb. 24

11:59 a.m. An officer responded to CVU for an alarm. No problems were found.