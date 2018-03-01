How do you spell …

Charlotte Central School Lead Principal Stephanie Sumner and spelling champ Deirdre Higgins take a break after last week’s Scripps Spelling Bee. Higgins, a fourth grader, out-spelled 18 students from grades 3 through 8 to win the competition. She qualifies to participate in a regional spelling bee at Saint Michael’s College March 14. At last week’s contest, winners from each grade were chosen first. After Deirdre and second-place finisher Hadley Stockwell, grade 7, both spelled a word wrong in the final round, they went back and forth until Deirdre finally prevailed with the word c-a-r-a-v-e-l. Almost as exciting as the Olympics.