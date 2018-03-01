New co-principal picked for Hinesburg Community School

The Champlain Valley School District announced this week that Hinesburg Community School will welcome a new co-principal at the end of the school year.

John Pontius will begin leadership duties in July. The new hire took place after Jeffrey O’Hara decided he would step down after this school year to pursue other educational interests.

Currently an English and Language Arts teacher at the Albert D. Lawton Middle School in Essex, Pontius will lead the 5th- through 8th-grade teams.

“John Pontius clearly stands out as the person for the job because of his experience in middle school administration, knowledge of middle school pedagogy, interpersonal skills, vision of what a great school should be, belief in teamwork, and calm but strong personality,” School Board and search committee member Ray Mainer said in the district’s announcement Tuesday.

Pontius has a B.A. in Economics from Assumption College and a Masters of Education from the University of Vermont. He also served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.

“I look forward to becoming a part of the Hinesburg school community. It is clear that a lot of excellent learning is already happening and I am excited to help us move further down that path,” Pontius said.

Fifth grade teacher Paul Lasher was a member of the search committee. “John brings his obvious passion and energy to Hinesburg, as well as his track record of being a strong collaborative leader. I look forward to working with him to help HCS continue to grow,” he said.

Superintendent Elaine Pinckney said she welcomes Pontius to the district and Hinesburg Community School Co-Principal Suzan Locke called her soon-to-be new colleague “an enthusiastic and hardworking educator who understands the needs of students.”