Wildlife, woodland management workshop

Registration is open for a Vermont Coverts Cooperator Training Workshop scheduled for May 11-13 at the Common Ground Center in Starksboro.

The name Coverts comes from an Old English word for “cover” or “thicket” used by wildlife for protection. Its full name, Vermont Coverts: Woodlands for Wildlife highlights its mission to maintain and enhance diverse wildlife habitat and healthy ecosystems.

In lectures, demonstrations and field tours, participants learn about topics such as wildlife and forest ecology, habitat management, invasive control, and land conservation.

Once trained, the organization says Coverts Cooperators become part of a statewide network working to spread the land stewardship ethic.

The $100 registration fee is refundable upon completion of the training. Materials, lodging, food and other expenses are covered through donations. Visit vtcoverts.org for information and applications; or contact Lisa Sausville at info@vtcoverts.org or (802) 877-2777.