COMMUNITY

CHARLOTTE

Friendship Lodge

Fish Fry

March 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. or until the fish are gone. All you can eat. Locally caught. At Friendship Lodge, 1453 Church Hill Road. $14/person. Information: 425-5319 or dblanshine@gmavt.net

HINESBURG

Kindergarten registration

April 12-13. Hinesburg Community School will hold registration on April 12 and 13 for new kindergarten students entering school this fall. Children must be 5 years old before September 1. Call the Hinesburg Community School at 482-2106 to schedule an appointment.

JOHNSON

Johnson State College

(Northern Vermont University-Johnson)

Information Session

March 10: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prospective students. Free campus tour, lunch, talk with admissions representatives and current students. Pre-register: northernvermont.edu/badger-information-sessions. Information: erin.conner@northernvermont.edu, 635-1219.

ST. ALBANS

Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Association

Vermont Rails Show

March 10: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center, Exit 19 from Interstate 89. $5 adults, $1 age 6 to 12, under 6 free. $5 family with active military ID. Ron Piro, 598-0905, ronpiro@aol.com, nwvrailroad.org

SHELBURNE-CHARLOTTE

Garden Club

March 13 at 10 a.m. Shelburne-Charlotte Garden Club meets at the home of Babe Goss. Bonnie Heaslip will present a program on building bluebird houses – a timely topic as spring approaches. Information: call Babe Goss at 985-2257.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Community School

Kindergarten registration

Ongoing for children who will be 5 on or before Sept. 1. Contact Patty Spagnolo at 383-1119 or pspagnolo@cvsdvt.org to register for fall kindergarten.

Information needed: child’s name, date of birth, pre-K program your child attends, parent(s) name(s), address, phone numbers and emails. More information will be sent out in late March to families of enrolled children. For after-school care during the 2018-2019 school year, the Part2 program website is parttwokids.com.

EXHIBITS / MUSEUMS

JERICHO

Emile A. Gruppe Gallery

What Did the Rock Say: Part 1

Through March 18. Reception March 4, 2-4 p.m. Exhibition of nature photographs by John Snell and works of layered fabric collage and pencil drawings by Dianne Shullenberger. Emilegruppegallery.com or 899-3211.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Folklife Center

“Up Home”

Through March 31. Exhibit of hand-colored photos from 1952 Pawlet, Vt., home of Minnie Griswold that was kept intact for 30 years before being documented in photographs. 88 Main St. Information: vermontfolklifecenter.org

Middlebury Coll. Museum of Art

Power & Piety: Spanish Colonial Art

Through April 22. Drawn from the Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Collection, founded to enhance the appreciation of art from Latin America, this exhibition reveals the great wealth of the region from the late 17th century until the 1820s. Co-organized by the Museum of Biblical Art, New York, and Art Services International, Alexandria, Virginia. Free. Middlebury College Museum of Art, Christian A. Johnson Memorial Gallery. middlebury.edu/arts.

SHELBURNE

Roadhouse Studios

Quilt exhibit

March 16, 5-8 p.m. Quilter Hope Johnson of Vermont Quilt Bee hosts a reception and exhibit opening featuring honey-bee themed art quilts and linens, local music and refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Shelburne Food Shelf. (Check “current needs” at shelburnefoodshelf.org.) Roadhouse Studios, 207 Webster Road. roadhousestudiosvt.com. The exhibit runs through March with showings by appointment, 985-9747.

Queen quilting bee



Shelburne Vineyard

“Painting for a Cure”

Through March. Exhibition of paintings by Charlotte artist/architect Ted Montgomery. Sales of paintings will support the University of Vermont Cancer Center research team headed by Dr. David Krag of Shelburne. 6308 Shelburne Rd.; shelburnevineyard.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Screening

March 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. Four episodes from Japan. Free. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 234-1389, pr@bakuretsucon.org.

CASTLETON

International Film Festival

Through March 20: The Castleton International 5th Annual Film Festival returns with a series of contemporary films from Latin America. The festival is free and open to the public. Screenings are in Herrick Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Featured films include “Ixcanul” on March 8, “Tempestad” on March 13, “The Empty Classroom” on March 15, and “The Second Mother” on March 20.

Information: castleton.edu/filmfest.

JERICHO

“Merchants of Doubt”

Jericho Energy Task Force

March 8 at 7 p.m. also presented by Vermont Interfaith Power and Light. Screening of the new documentary inspired by the book by Naomi Oreskes’ and Erik Conway, the film explores the public relations tactics used by industries fighting government regulations including the tobacco industry, manufacturers of flame retardants, and those opposed to regulation of greenhouse gasses. Discussion after the movie. Light refreshments will be served. This is a waste-free event so please bring your own bowls and mugs. At Deborah Rawson Memorial Library. Information: Betsy Hardy at info@vtipl or 434-3397.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival

Middlebury Town Hall Theater, March 11 at 2 p.m. Narrative drama, “Novitiate.” Directed by Margaret Betts, “Novitiate” takes place in the Vatican II era in the early 1960s, as radical theological changes in the Catholic Church threaten the course of nuns’ lives. Introduction by Vermont author Jay Parini; Q&A session follows screening.

April 7: Oscar nominated drama “Lady Bird,” directed by Greta Gerwig.

Tickets: are $13 including preservation fee, at townhalltheater.org, at 802-382-9222 or in person at the box office daily except Sunday, noon – 5 p.m. 68 S. Pleasant St. townhalltheater.org/calendar-and-tickets. middfilmfest.org. 382-9222.

On screen in Middlebury

SHELBURNE

Town Hall movie

“Before the Flood”

March 10 at 7 p.m. Students from Shelburne Community School in an effort to raise awareness of the challenge of global climate change, present the award-winning documentary “Before the Flood,” narrated by Leonardo Dicaprio whose interviews and travels tell the film’s story. Dicaprio meets with Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, John Kerry and Pope Francis to discuss the issue. Free. Donations will support 350.org, a Vermont-based organization dedicated to fighting climate change.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Phoenix Books Burlington

March 17: 11 a.m. Story Time with City Market includes a St. Patrick’s Day treat with “O’Sullivan Stew” by Hudson Talbott and a healthy food activity. All ages. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz

NORTHERN VERMONT

Girls on the Run Vermont

Spring Program

March 14: Registration deadline for after-school program for girls in grades 3 to 8. Meets twice a week for 10 weeks. Space limited. Fee; limited financial assistance available. No girl turned away for inability to pay. Coach/mentors needed. Programs at all schools. Information: gotrvt.org; 208-388-4687.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Specialized art activities for all ages, inspired by temporary and permanent exhibitions.

March 10: Forever Flowers. Make foil flowers for your home.

March 17: Encapsulated Creatures. Build a mixed-media insect and a terrarium to keep it in.

All activities are in the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education classroom. Free with Admission. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org/calendar/.

MEETINGS, CLASSES and CONFERENCES

COLCHESTER

Marine Corps League

Seeking members

March 15. Dinner at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. Group dinner, new members welcome. The Donald Cook Detachment of the Burlington area Marine Corps League is looking for Marines and FMF corpsmen who have honorably performed their service and desire to continue community service. Visit donaldcookdetvtmcl.org for details and background. At the American Legion Post 91 in Colchester. Contact: Commandant Herb Drew (863-3538), “Doc” Dan Bean (985-8545) or Marine John Kohler (238-8405).

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

Sun Style Tai Chi

Classes at Shelburne Town Hall. Basic: Monday/Wednesday 9-10 a.m. OR Tuesday/Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sun 73: Monday/Wednesday 10:15-11:15 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Age Well. Donations welcome but not required. Information by email to Chris Curtis curwit@gmail.com, or Lee Sheridan-Orr waliboonic@hotmail.com.”

Roadhouse Studios

Quilting class

March 21 and 31, 1-3 p.m. Hope Johnson of Vermont Quilt Bee offers “If the Bees Can Do It, Sew Can You!” in two sessions covering basic hexagonal patchwork design and construction, making templates and hand-sewing honeycomb patchwork. At Roadhouse Studios, 207 Webster Road. Beginners welcome; for adults, kids 12 and up. Information and registration at roadhousestudiosvt.com; vermontquiltbee@gmail.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Embroiderers’ Guild

March 14 at 9:30 a.m. The Green Mountain Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America meets in the Living Room/Dining Room at The Pines, 5 Aspen Drive, South Burlington. All abilities welcome. Bring a project to work on and a bagged lunch. First meeting is complimentary. Car-pooling is available from many areas. Contact: 372-4255 or gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

MainStage

March 17: 8 p.m. Ireland’s six-piece traditional band Altan celebrates St. Patrick’s Day. Fiddles, guitars, a bouzouki, and accordion produce hard-driving jigs, reels and ballads in Gaelic and English.

March 19: 7:30 p.m. Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

University of Vermont

Faculty recital

March 11 at 4-5 p.m. Piano professor Paul Orgel performs works by Bach, Mozart, Janáček, Schumann, and Chopin. Free and open to the public. Music Building Recital Hall, University of Vermont, 384 South Prospect St., Burlington.

UVM Lane Series Calidore String Quartet

March 9: Pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m.; performance at 7:30 p.m. California-based Calidore String Quartet is violinists Jeffrey Myers and Ryan Meehan, violist Jeremy Berry, and cellist Estelle Choi. The group has won international prizes and accolades including the Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award. Currently in a three-year residency with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s CMS Two program, they are guest artists at the University of Delaware. Program will include chamber music pieces by Mozart, Mendelssohn, Brahms. $30 adults, $5 students. uvm.edu/laneseries. UVM Recital Hall, 384 S. Prospect St. 656-7776.

Strings of gold



HINESBURG

St. Jude Church

Evening of music

March 20 at 7 p.m. The Taize community will hold an evening of music at St. Jude Church in Hinesburg on Route 116. Free will offering at the door. All are welcome. 482-2290.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Music from China

March 10: 8 p.m. The ensemble is known for its traditional and contemporary works. Their program features a quartet of traditional Chinese stringed instruments, including the erhu (two-stringed fiddle), pipa (lute), zheng (zither), and daruan (bass guitar). A Performing Arts Series event. Tickets purchased for canceled Moody Amiri concert will be honored; $22 adults; $10 age 18 and under. Robinson Hall, Mahaney Center for the Arts, 72 Porter Field Road. 443-6433, middlebury.edu/arts/tickets.

Music of Ireland and Cape Breton

March 11 at 4 p.m. Piper Timothy Cummings celebrates the traditions of Ireland and Cape Breton with artists Pete Sutherland (fiddle, song) and Dominique Dodge (harp, song); Jeremiah McLane (accordion, piano); Mary Wesley (dance caller); and guests. Audience participation in both singing and dancing is encouraged. Free. McCullough Student Center, Wilson Hall.

Town Hall Theater

Runa

March 8 at 7 p.m. Runa blends Irish folk music into the Americana and roots music scene by weaving tunes from Ireland and Scotland with the harmonies and rhythms of jazz, bluegrass, flamenco and blues. Band members hail from Philadelphia, Kentucky, St. Louis, Dublin and Canada. Tickets: $20 (+$2 preservation fee) at the THT Box office: 382-9222, townhalltheater.org, or in person Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., 68 South Pleasant St., Middlebury.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Vineyard

March 8: 6 p.m. doors; 6:30 p.m. Three artists each, from three groups in the Burlington Songwriters’ Group gather to play a set each: “A Montreal Paul” will play his phychedelic-inflected acoustic guitar and ukulele; Patti Shannon on electric/acoustic bass and vocals; “Axiomatic” features Jason Baker’s and Guy Henderson’s baritones along with steel-string guitars. Free, but donations will support the artists’ work. Light supper for purchase; portion of beverage proceeds benefits Society of Women Engineers. 6308 Shelburne Road; 985-8222; shelburnevineyard.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Women United

“Rockin’ For A Reason”

March 15: 6 to 7 p.m., networking; 7-8:15 p.m. opening band, King Me. 8:15-9 p.m., live auction, raffle of two Dave Matthews Band concert tickets. 9-11 p.m. Headlining band, Renegade Groove. Hosted by Women United, women within the community of United Way of Northwest Vermont to support financial stability for women and their families in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties. Tickets: $20. Higher Ground, Showcase Lounge, 1214 Williston Road., ticketfly.com/event/1642859-rockin-for-reason-south-burlington/

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Club

Snowshoe hikes

March 18: Mt. Abe. Depending on conditions, hike or snowshoe to the top of Mt. Abraham via the Battell Trail. Lovely views. If it is icy, crampons or microspikes and poles will be necessary. Difficult snowshoe. Moderate pace. 6-7 miles. 2,500-foot elevation gain. Group limit 12. Contact leader by March 16 to sign up. Sheri Larsen: larsen007@aol.com or 878-6828.

TALKS, ETC.

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

History Talk on Fort Ethan Allen

March 18 at 2-4 p.m. Presentation on the history of Fort Ethan Allen with William Parkinson. Through stories and photos, he will offer a look at the regiments, buildings, and people involved in the Fort’s military and civilian evolution from the 1890s to the present. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead. Ethanallenhomestead.org.

Phoenix Books Burlington

Discussion and chocolate

March 15: Champlain College Executive Chef and baker Sandi Earle, “My 30-Year Love Affair with Food in Vermont.” First 20 attendees purchasing book receive a four-pack of Shotgun Wedding Chocolate Truffles (recipe in book). 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz.

Hotel Vermont

Female Founders Speakers Series

March 12 at 5:20 p.m. Arrival at Juniper Hall, refreshments.

5:35-6:45 p.m. Makers matter. Panel discussion from Red House, Jennifer Kahn Jewelry, Common Deer, New Duds. Q&A, networking. $15; benefits Vermont Works for Women. Hotel Vermont, 41 Cherry St.

COLCHESTER

Saint Michael’s College

Rabbi Max B. Wall Lecture

March 8 at 4:30 p.m. Annual Rabbi Max B. Wall Lecture: “Judaism in the Year 2118: Where Will We Be in 100 years?” Mark Oppenheimer, Ph.D., religion scholar, former “Beliefs” columnist for New York Times and host of the podcast Unorthodox. Commentary by Rabbi Amy Small of Burlington’s Ohavi Zedek Synagogue. Information: Herbert Kessel at hkessel@smcvt.edu. Subject to change; complete schedule: smcvt.edu

Vermont Genealogy Library

March 10: 10:30 a.m. to noon. The Genealogy of Jeffrey Brace: Slave & American Revolutionary War Soldier. $10.

March 13 at 7 p.m. Researching Your Irish Ancestors. $10.

Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Phoenix Books Essex

March 14: 6:30p.m. Arnie Kozak, Ph.D. “Timeless Truths for Modern Mindfulness: A Practical Guide to a More Focused and Quiet Mind.” exquisitemind.com.

2 Carmichael St. 872-7111, phoenixbooks.biz

HINESBURG

Hinesburgh Public House

March 11: 2 to 4 p.m. Book discussions with authors Sue Halpern, “Summer Hours at the Robbers Library” and Bill McKibben, “Radio Free Vermont: A Fable of Resistance.”

Free event. Discussion and book-signing. Refreshments; reservations appreciated: 482-5500. 10516 Route 116.

MONTPELIER

Clark Dinner and Lecture Series

Lake Sturgeon

March 17: 6 p.m. vegetarian dinner. 7:30 p.m. presentation by Chet Mackenzie, Fisheries Program Manager for Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. Slide show “Lake Sturgeon: Champlain’s Giant, Prehistoric Fish.” Found in Lake Champlain, the endangered lake sturgeon can live 150 years, grow to seven feet long and can weigh over 300 pounds. The talk is free. Dinner tickets: $20 in advance. Limited seating. Fundraiser for the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, 130 Main St. Tickets: Nancy Schulz, saddleshoes2@gmail.com.

SHELBURNE

All Souls Interfaith Gathering

Relationships Across Difference: The Human Connection

March 14 at 6:30-8 p.m. Vermont PBS host Fran Stoddard moderates a conversation exploring relationships across differences. Sponsored by All Souls, Pierson Library, Shelburne Farms, and Shelburne Museum; support from the Vermont Humanities Council; RETN, Channel 16. Guests: Lisa Bedinger, coordinator of South Burlington Community Justice Center; Susanne Terry, creator and first director of Mediation and Applied Conflict Studies at Woodbury College, professor in Champlain College’s Division of Education and Human Studies. Free. Donations accepted at the door. Register at the_human_connection.eventbrite.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education and Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

March 9: 2-3 p.m. “What’s Race Got to Do with It?” with Paul Yoon, assistant principal, Tuttle Middle School, South Burlington, and former Boston College lecturer on the history of racism.

March 16: 2-3 p.m. “Historic Architecture of South Burlington 1800-1965,” Devin Colman, State Architectural Historian, Vermont Division for Historic Preservation.

EEE Spring Speaker Series is $40 for the semester and its 12 lectures; tickets for a single date are $5 each. At Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. 846-5132. Full schedule at eeevermont.org.

WILLISTON

Green Mountain Audubon Society

Uganda Primate Safari

March 13 at 6:30 p.m. Marc Paul, Green Mountain Audubon Society board member and wildlife videographer recently joined a wildlife safari to Uganda, accompanied by world class photographers. Paul will share photos, stories, and discuss wildlife photography. Free. At the Dorothy Alling Library, Route 2.

greenmountainaudubon.org.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Flynn Theatre

MainStage

March 9: Urban Bush Women: Hair and Other Stories.

March 16: Paula Poundstone, Emmy Award winning comedian, author and actress.

FlynnSpace

March 7-25: Vermont Stage presents Laura Eason’s play “Sex with Strangers.” Smart, tantalizing, comedy flirts with the ever-blurring line between public and private personas and relationships in the digital age. Cadden Jones and Logan James Hall appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association. Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday matinee first week only at 2 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets and information at vermontstage.org or 802-862-1497.

FlynnSpace, 153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

Very Merry Theater

Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical

March 9 at 7 p.m. March 10 at 2 and 7 p.m. March 11 at 6 p.m. Set in an East Village park in 1967, Hair is the musical story of a group of hippies who celebrate peace and love in the shadow of the Vietnam War. Admission by donation. Old North End Community Center, 20 Allen St. 355-1461. Facebook facebook.com/events/163317851133800.

STOWE

Stowe Theatre Guild

Auditions “Gypsy”

March 8: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 10: 2 to 5 p.m. Young men and women, stage age teens to 20s; children, stage age 9 to 12, to sing and dance; adult men for non-singing, non-dancing acting roles. Details at showetheatre.com/show/gypsy

Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” (Female Version)

March 17: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; callbacks 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Six women and two men, stage ages 30 to 50. Prepare short comedic monologue; be prepared to read sides (posted in advance on website). Rehearsals begin in mid-to-late July. Show dates Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 3-20. chiarahollender@gmail.com

Town Hall Theatre, second floor, Akeley Soldiers Memorial Building, 67 Main St.

info@stowetheatre.com, stowetheatre.com, Facebook.