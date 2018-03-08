Dominating the court, CVU girls head to semifinals

A third-quarter rally pushed No. 2 Champlain Valley Union past No. 7 BFA-St. Albans, 46-37, during Friday’s Division I girls basketball quarterfinal matchup.

Tied 16-16 at halftime, the Redhawks (20-2) outscored the Comets 14-4 in the third quarter to pull away for the win. Catherine Gilwee helped CVU with 11 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter, and Shannon Loiseau added 11 points and six rebounds.

CVU will now head to the semifinals for the eighth straight year, where they were set to play No. 3 North Country Falcons on Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. at UVM’s Patrick Gym. The game was scheduled after press time for The Citizen.

The Redhawks faced the Falcons only once in the regular season, in the first game of the year, with CVU winning 57-45.