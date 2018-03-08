Essex ends playoff runs for CVU boys, girls hockey

The CVU-Mount Mansfield co-op girls hockey team fell to top-seed Essex 3-0 in the Division I quarterfinals on Saturday.

Joanna Wright had 33 saves in goal for the Cougarhawks (8), who finish the season at 7-14-1.

Olivia Miller-Johnson, Molly Bruyns and Kylee Hope each had a goal for the Hornets (1), who advanced to the D-I semifinals with a 18-3 record. Sophie Forcier had 13 saves to earn the shutout.

Boys hockey

(2) Essex 3, (7) Champlain Valley 2 (OT): Upset-minded Champlain Valley Union scored late in the third period to force overtime but fell to No. 2 Essex in the extra frame in the Division I boys hockey quarterfinals on Saturday.

Jake Schaefer opened the scoring for the Redhawks, tallying late in the first period to give CVU the 1-0 lead. The Hornets evened the score just 90 seconds later and then took a 2-1 lead in the second period.

With less than three minutes to go in regulation, Kyler Murray jumped on a loose rebound to tie the game for the Redhawks.

The Hornets prevailed though when Chris Blanco tallied less than three minutes into overtime to send the No. 2 seed into the semifinals.

Reed Dousevicz was stellar in net for CVU, making 59 saves in a losing effort, while Jennings Lobel added an assist. The Redhawks wrapped the season at 17-3.

Waylon Almeida and Sam Couture also scored for the Hornets, while Sam Foster stopped eight shots to earn the win in net.