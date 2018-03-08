Essex ends playoff runs for CVU boys, girls hockey

Photo by Al Frey
Kiley McClure of the Cougarhawks passes during Saturday’s quarterfinals match against Essex.

The CVU-Mount Mansfield co-op girls hockey team fell to top-seed Essex 3-0 in the Division I quarterfinals on Saturday.

Joanna Wright had 33 saves in goal for the Cougarhawks (8), who finish the season at 7-14-1.

Olivia Miller-Johnson, Molly Bruyns and Kylee Hope each had a goal for the Hornets (1), who advanced to the D-I semifinals with a 18-3 record. Sophie Forcier had 13 saves to earn the shutout.

Boys hockey
(2) Essex 3, (7) Champlain Valley 2 (OT): Upset-minded Champlain Valley Union scored late in the third period to force overtime but fell to No. 2 Essex in the extra frame in the Division I boys hockey quarterfinals on Saturday.

Photo by Al Frey
CVU’s James Bernicke battles for the puck as captain Jennings Lobel pursues during Saturday’s playoff match against Essex.

Jake Schaefer opened the scoring for the Redhawks, tallying late in the first period to give CVU the 1-0 lead. The Hornets evened the score just 90 seconds later and then took a 2-1 lead in the second period.

With less than three minutes to go in regulation, Kyler Murray jumped on a loose rebound to tie the game for the Redhawks.

The Hornets prevailed though when Chris Blanco tallied less than three minutes into overtime to send the No. 2 seed into the semifinals.

Reed Dousevicz was stellar in net for CVU, making 59 saves in a losing effort, while Jennings Lobel added an assist. The Redhawks wrapped the season at 17-3.

Waylon Almeida and Sam Couture also scored for the Hornets, while Sam Foster stopped eight shots to earn the win in net.

