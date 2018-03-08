Hinesburg Police Log

Feb. 25

7:54 a.m. An officer assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Hines Road.

7:36 p.m. Police checked out a report of a dangerous driver in the area of Vermont Route 116 and Gilman Road but did not locate the vehicle.

11:18 p.m. An officer responded to a vehicle off the road on Pond Road at Place Road East. There were no injuries.

Feb. 26

12:50 p.m. An officer on patrol observed a tractor-trailer on Silver Street in violation of weight restrictions. When weighed the truck was found to be 42,600 pounds overweight and the operator was issued a citation.

5:30 p.m. An officer conducted quarterly sex-offender registry compliance checks and all three registrants were in compliance.

Feb. 27

11:23 a.m. An officer responded to Haystack Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

12:32 p.m. An officer responded to a business for a possible fraud with someone using an EBT card not belonging to the person. The card was confiscated and the matter is under investigation.

3:00 p.m. An officer assisted the Department of Children and Families with a case on Bear Ridge Road.

Feb. 28

5:45 p.m. An officer helped someone with a vehicle lockout at Kelly Field.

March 1

8:10 a.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Hines Road.

3:23 p.m. Police reunited a lost dog that had been found and turned over to Animal Control with its owner who called looking for the animal.

3:58 p.m. An officer fingerprinted a resident for an application.

4:15 p.m. An officer assisted Richmond Police Department with a runaway juvenile.

6:22 p.m. An officer responded to Hinesburg Road in Richmond to assist Richmond Police with a residential alarm.

March 2

9:03 am. A resident reported a fraud involving his credit card.

1:22 pm. An officer responded to Richmond Road for a reported vehicle off the road. The vehicle was pulled out before the officer arrived.

2:00 p.m. An officer responded to Town Hall to assist Hinesburg Fire Department with a fire alarm. No problem was found.

2:36 pm. An officer responded to Texas Hill Road for a vehicle off the road. There were no injuries.

3:12 p.m. An officer responded to a business in the village for a vehicle lockout.

4:28 p.m. An officer responded to a two-vehicle crash on Silver Street. One person was transported to UVM Medical Center.

10:30 p.m. Officers assisted Richmond Police with an accident that happened in Richmond involving a vehicle hitting a bear. The location was found and bear tracks were found leading away from the scene.

March 3

9:20 a.m. An officer responded to a business on Richmond Road where a citizen dispute was going on in the parking lot. Nothing was found.

9:35 a.m. An officer responded to North Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

10:20 p.m. An officer assisted Shelburne Police Department with loose horses on Pond Road in Shelburne.