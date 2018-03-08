Hinesburg Recreation News

Hinesburg Recreation Spring/Summer programming and registration is available now online at hinesburgrec.com.
- Youth Lacrosse Grades 3-8 registration due by Friday. K-2 registration due by April 20.
- Little League & Softball with Shelburne Little League Sign up by March 16.
- Hinesburg Recreation Tee Ball K-1 registration is due by April 20.
- Pre-School Dance & Yoga with Miss Ashley These 45-minute mixed dance and yoga class allows preschoolers to enjoy music, movement, and stillness while learning basic ballet terms and steps alongside yoga poses. Focus is on positive self-image with coordination and rhythm introduced in creative and imaginative ways. Classes are drop-off but parents/caregivers may stay. Ages 3-5. Winter session is Mondays through April 9. Spring session begins April 16 through June 4; no class April 23 and May 28. Held in the Mason’s Building, upstairs from Hinesburg Nursery School. 12:15-1:15 p.m. Fee: $75 per session; $15 per class for drop-ins.
- Literature and the Arts with Susan Lepple Join Susan for a creative approach to exploring children’s literature. Through the use of fine art, movement, assemblage, and music, students will experience books that are silly, thought-provoking, creative and caring. Students may create fairy houses, make hats like Madame Chapeau, cave paint like the Lion and the Little Red Bird, move and create to world music. For kids in grades 1-4. Wednesdays through April 11. In the Flex Space. 2:45-4:30 p.m. Fee: $120
- Adult Coed Pick-Up Futsal A NEW program that emerged this earlier winter that will continue through May. Participants play each Wednesday from 8 to 9:30 p.m. in the Hinesburg Community School gym. Through May 30. (closed during school vacations or cancellation days) Please wear soccer flats or sneakers, no dark soles. Registration required at hinesburgrec.com. For ages 18 and up. Fee: $105