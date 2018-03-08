Honeymoon stretches from Starksboro to Brazil

Christiane Kokubo and Nate Shepard had a novel idea for their honeymoon: drive from Nate’s home in Starksboro to Christiane’s home in São Paulo, Brazil. Along the way, raise one dollar for each kilometer of the journey and donate the proceeds to a health clinic for the underserved in Vermont.

The couple shares this adventure which they call “From Home – Para Casa,” meaning “From Home—To Home,” next Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at the Lawrence Memorial Library in Bristol. The free presentation is hosted by the One World Library Project and sponsored by The Vermont Humanities Council.

Kokubo and Shepard came to know the undocumented Latino population in Vermont through their work at Middlebury’s Open Door Clinic, a nonprofit, volunteer-staffed, free health clinic for the uninsured and under-insured. More than half of the clinic’s patients are Mexican and Guatemalan dairy farm workers. The funds the couple raised will support the clinic.

Their year-long trip began in September of 2016 and took them through the American south, Mexico and Colombia before they reached Brazil.

Shepard is a Spanish teacher at Mount Abe Union High School. A freelance writer, Kokubo does public communications at the clinic. Their blog written in English and Portuguese is online at fromhomeparacasa.com.

For information about next week’s event, contact the Lawrence Memorial Library at 453-2366 or go online to OneWorldLibraryProject.org.