Christine (Chris) Collins, born July 26, 1951, a 33-year resident of Hinesburg, passed away of cardiac arrest, on February 16, 2018 while on vacation in Belleview, Fla.

Before retiring, she worked in admissions at the University of Vermont for 22 years.

Christine was predeceased by her parents, Paul L. Perry Jr., and Inez (Puffer) Perry, and brother-in-law Herbert Collins.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford Collins Sr.; her sisters Barbara Maw (and husband John) and Susan Pizzano (and husband Henry), brothers Paul Perry III (and wife Betty Marceau) and Robert Perry, as well as brother and sisters-in-law Mary and John Aremburg and Nancy Mills.

She is also survived by her children: Laura Clayton (and husband Robert), Jeffrey Collins (and wife Danae Marquez), Clifford Collins Jr. (and wife Carrie Jacques), Sandra Collins (and husband Dustin Jurgenson), Tim Collins (and wife Julie Lowell) and Julie Taylor (and husband Louis). Chris had 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A service in her honor will be arranged at a later date. All arrangements were handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala, Fla.