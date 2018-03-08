Shelburne teen cited for speeding over 95 mph on I-89

Vermont State Police on Saturday evening reported stopping an 18-year-old from Shelburne who police said was driving in excess of 95 mph on Interstate 89 between South Burlington and Williston.

Police said troopers observed Nathaniel Coffin traveling southbound on I-89 near Exit 13 in South Burlington at a high rate of speed. They followed Coffin’s 2016 Subaru Crosstrek and determined it was going over 95 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to Trooper Justin Wagner’s statement.

Police stopped Coffin and took him to the Williston State Police barracks where he was charged with negligent operation and issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on April 10.

A senior at Champlain Valley Union High School, Coffin is an alpine ski team member this winter; he was a standout soccer player last fall named to the state all-star Division I soccer team at the end of the season. Coffin made headlines in 2016 when he suffered a severe leg injury during a soccer match against Essex. After recovering, the midfielder returned as a team captain last fall.