Sports briefs

CVU’s Kinneston named Patriot League’s Player of the Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Shelburne native Emily Kinneston earned Player of the Year honors for the Patriot League, where the senior plays basketball for American University.

The former Champlain Valley Union standout also earned first-team honors after averaging 15.3 points per game and led the league in assists, according to a press release from American University.

Kinneston hit the 1,000-point milestone in February and helped the Eagles secure the regular-season Patriot League title and a 23-6 record.

With that record – and a 16-2 league mark – American heads into the Patriot League playoffs as the top seed and will face No. 8 Lafayette in the quarterfinals on Monday at 7 p.m.

Bortnick named to Shrine team for this summer’s game

Champlain Valley Union High School senior Jacob Bortnick has been named to the 2018 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl team.

The Shrine game is set to take place on August 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Castleton University. The Vermont team has won the last two match-ups with state rival New Hampshire but trails in the all-time series 47-15-2.

The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Football Game is played between two all-star teams of graduated high school seniors from Vermont and New Hampshire. One of 30 Shrine football games played every year across the country, the matchup is a benefit for Shriners Hospitals for Children.