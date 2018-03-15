Fish & Wildlife Conservation Camps teach kids nature, outdoors lessons

Young Vermonters ages 12-14 who want to learn about Vermont’s wildlife and gain outdoor skills might consider attending one of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s Green Mountain Conservation Camps this summer.

The one-week camp program is held at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and Buck Lake in Woodbury. Campers participate in hands-on learning about fish and wildlife conservation, ecology, forestry, orienteering, safe firearm and archery techniques, swimming, canoeing, fishing and more. Natural resource professionals come to the camp to share information on their programs and take campers out for field activities.

“Whether kids come alone or with friends, they are guaranteed to meet new people and form new bonds while experiencing Vermont’s natural resources to the fullest,” said Fish & Wildlife Education Coordinator Alison Thomas. “An important take-away message and common theme during the week is that conserving and managing habitat will help ensure Vermont will have fish and wildlife in the future.”

Conservation Camps open June 17 and continue until August 17. Tuition is $250 for the week, including food, lodging and equipment.

Returning campers age 16 and under may register for an advanced session that offers more in-depth activities and lessons such as backpacking, camping and unique hunting and fishing techniques, Thomas said.

For more information about Green Mountain Conservation Camps fwgmcc@vermont.gov or 828-1460. Online applications at vtfishandwildlife.com.