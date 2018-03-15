Friends of Families spring kids’ clothing and book swap

Hinesburg’s Friends of Families annual spring kids’ clothing and book swap will be April 7 at Hinesburg Town Hall from 9-10:30 a.m.

Organizers will be accepting donations of gently-used children’s clothing, sized infant to 14, and children’s books, toddler to middle-school level. Drop off clothing and books at Hinesburg Town Hall on Friday, April 6, from 12-8 p.m.

New this year is a drop-off at Carpenter-Carse Library or Hinesburg Community School between March 26 and April 6. Annette’s Preschool and Hinesburg Nursery School will also accept donations.

No toys, and no drop-offs on the day of the swap, please.

You don’t need to donate to pick up. People are welcome to just “shop.”

Sponsored by Hinesburg Community Resource Center’s Friends of Families Program. For more information, call or email Alexandra Koncewicz at 482-4946 or koncewicz@hinesburgresource.org.