Hinesburg Town Forest hosts public meeting

The Town Forest Committee will host a public meeting March 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Town Hall to present the highlights of the Hinesburg Town Forest inventory and assessment project, its corresponding report, and the Draft Forest Management Plan.

The presentation will be followed by a public comment and discussion forum. The committee urges town residents to attend to learn about the town forest and discuss its future.

Participation and feedback on the management plan will greatly assist in improving the long term successful management of the Town Forest. The October 2017 Draft Forest Management Plan can be found on the town website: hinesburg.org/townforest/hinesburg-town-forest-management-plan-DRAFT-oct-2017.pdf and the associated map at: hinesburg.org/townforest/htf-map-draft-20170825.jpeg.