Junior chefs battle it out this weekend in Essex

The Jr Iron Chef VT competition is Saturday at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction starting at 9:30 a.m. The statewide culinary vent is hosted by Vermont FEED and features teams of middle and high school students competing to create healthy, local dishes that inspire school meal programs.

Through the program, student creations affect change in the school food system. This year, 350 students are expected to participate.

Spectators are welcome at the competition. Admission is $3 per person; $5 per family (up to 4 people).

Morning heat: 9:30-11 a.m. with awards at 12:30 p.m. Afternoon heat: 1:15-2:45 p.m. with awards at 3:30 p.m.

The event also features maple popcorn, bike-powered smoothies, butter-making, Shelburne Farms cheese tasting, a crêpe spinning tutorial, food taste tests, a photo booth, face painting, and more.