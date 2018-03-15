March 15 Calendar

COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Fundraiser

March 25, 2 p.m. “STORIES FROM BEHIND THE BARN” with Bill Torrey. Join NPR Moth Mainstage storyteller, woodsman, author, and sixth-generation Vermonter Bill Torrey as he tells hilarious, heartwarming, true stories about growing up in 1960s Vermont. Hors d’oeuvres and door prizes. Tickets: $15. Reserve via e-mail to John Devino at devino13@comcast.net or 863-5403.

Make-A-Wish Vermont and ArtsRiot

Vermont Beardies Contest

March 24: 5 p.m. Second annual fundraiser for two Vermont children facing critical illnesses. Enter or support a beard in the contest. 400 Pine St. Details, sign up, donate at vermontbeardies.com

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services

68th Anniversary

April 6. Cocktail hour, 6 p.m. Dinner and awards, 7 p.m. followed by dancing with music by The Hitmen. Cash Bar. Proceeds from ticket sales, a basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle will go toward community outreach and training support programs. Tickets on sale now. Call 425-3111. $20 in advance; $25 at the door. At The Old Lantern, Greenbush Road.

COLCHESTER

St. Michael’s College

Vermont Student Assistance Corp.

College & Career Pathways

March 17: 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. For high school sophomores, juniors and seniors and their families. 15 college and career workshops led by experts. vsac.org.

HINESBURG

Kindergarten registration

April 12-13. Hinesburg Community School will hold registration on April 12 and 13 for new kindergarten students entering school this fall. Children must be 5 years old before September 1. Call the Hinesburg Community School at 482-2106 to schedule an appointment.

Spring Farmers Market

Hinesburg Firemen’s Association

Vendor signup by April 1 for April 28 market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire station. Fees: $30 for spaces outside 10 x 10 (you provide your own table and pop-up); $35.00 for inside with a $10 table rental (25 spaces available). Information email: dbarber7541@gmail.com.

JOHNSON

Vermont Student Assistance Corp.

Johnson State College

(Northern Vermont University-Johnson)

College & Career Pathways

March 24: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For high school sophomores, juniors and seniors and their families. 15 college and career workshops led by experts. vsac.org.

LYNDON

Instant Decision Day

Lyndon State College

(Northern Vermont University-Lyndon)

March 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Northern Vermont University-Lyndon hosts an Open House and Instant Decision Day for prospective students. Free to students just starting their college search and for those who want an admissions decision on the spot. Take a tour, visit classes and sessions about financial aid, academics and residential life. Information and registration at northernvermont.edu/visit.

SHELBURNE

Local Democratic Committees

Transparency, Cyber Security and Voting Rights

March 20, 7-8:30 p.m. Community discussion: “Defending our Democracy – Transparency, Cyber Security and Voting Rights” featuring Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, state Sen. Chris Pearson, P/D-Chittenden, and cyber security expert Justin Fimlaid from NuHarbor Security. Former Seven Days political reporter Terri Hallenbeck moderates.

Guests will discuss the 2017 presidential election, Russia’s interference in that election and the security of future elections. Sponsored by the Charlotte, Shelburne and South Burlington Democratic Committees. At the Shelburne Town Offices. Information: Sue Irish at sufi7vermont@gmail.com.

Relish Threads

Community Night

Friday, March 16, 5-7 p.m. Deliciousness provided by The Vermont Juice Company, Charlotte Village Winery, Takes the Cake, Brewtus Rosters and more. 3762 Shelburne Road. See Facebook event.

Shelburne Community School

Kindergarten registration

Ongoing for children who will be 5 on or before Sept. 1. Contact Patty Spagnolo at 383-1119 or pspagnolo@cvsdvt.org to register for fall kindergarten.

Information needed: child’s name, date of birth, pre-K program your child attends, parent(s) name(s), address, phone numbers and emails. More information will be sent out in late March to families of enrolled children. For after-school care during the 2018-2019 school year, the Part2 program website is parttwokids.com.

Palmer’s Sugarhouse

Sugar on Snow parties

Through April 15. Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. Open house weekend March 24-15 hours are 9-5. Family fun with maple goodies, live music, animal farm barn, and walking/ski trails. 985-5054.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club

Celebration of Peonies at Hildene

June 7: 8 a.m. Sign up now for a trip to Hildene, home of Abraham Lincoln’s son Robert Todd Lincoln, in Manchester. Leave from Doubletree by Hilton Hotel (former Sheraton), Williston Road. Lunch included. Minimum of 35 travelers. $185 (portion may be tax deductible). Details: goodspeedandbach.com/music-culture/celebration-of-peonies-day-tour-of-hildene-the-lincoln-family-home-june-7-2018/

Central Vermont Trout Unlimited

March 24: 5 p.m. 47th annual conservation banquet. Live and silent auctions, door prizes, bucket raffles, rod and reel raffle, grand prize raffle for three-day/three-night trip for two to Lakewood Camps, Middle Dam, Maine. $45, two for $80, includes buffet dinner. Open to all.

Guest speaker: George Daniel, author and angler, member of Fly Fishing Team USA. (VIP Session: 40-participant limit; Daniel presentation on tightline techniques, autographed copy of “Dynamic Nymphing,” banquet, free drink ticket. $90 per person.) Sunset Ballroom, 1712 Shelburne Road. vttu.org/banquet.php.

UNDERHILL

Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner

March 17: 5 to 6:30 p.m. $14 adults, $8 age 5 to 10, under 5 free; maximum $40 family. Takeout meals available. St. Thomas Knights of Columbus. Parish hall. 899-4632.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Dancing Uphill

March 22: 7-8:30 p.m.

March 23 and 24: 7- 8:30 p.m., 9 -10:30 p.m.

Students and guest artists Ephrat Asherie and Avi Waring. $10. UVM Mann Gym, Trinity Campus, 208 Colchester Ave. 656-7776.

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

March 30 and 31: 8 p.m. Souleymane Badolo: Yimbegre. Brooklyn-based dancer and choreographer. With Sylvestre Koffitse Akakpo-Adzaku and master drummer Mamoudou Konate.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org,

flynncenter.org.

EXHIBITS / MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

University of Vermont

Fleming Museum

Through May 20. Alison Bechdel’s “Self-Confessed: The Inappropriately Intimate Comics of Alison Bechdel.” East Gallery.

Through May 20: “Bluestockings” or “Les Bas Bleus,” featuring the work of French caricaturist Honoré Daumier, a series of 19th-century lithographs. Wolcott Gallery.

61 Colchester Ave. Information: uvm.edu/~fleming/.

JERICHO

Emile A. Gruppe Gallery

What Did the Rock Say: Part 1

Through March 18. Reception March 4, 2-4 p.m. Exhibition of nature photographs by John Snell and works of layered fabric collage and pencil drawings by Dianne Shullenberger. Emilegruppegallery.com or 899-3211.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Folklife Center

“Up Home”

Through March 31. Exhibit of hand-colored photos from 1952 Pawlet, Vt., home of Minnie Griswold that was kept intact for 30 years before being documented in photographs. 88 Main St. Information: vermontfolklifecenter.org

Middlebury College Museum of Art

Power & Piety: Spanish Colonial Art

Through April 22. Drawn from the Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Collection, founded to enhance the appreciation of art from Latin America, this exhibition reveals the great wealth of the region from the late 17th century until the 1820s. Co-organized by the Museum of Biblical Art, New York, and Art Services International, Alexandria, Virginia. Free. Middlebury College Museum of Art, Christian A. Johnson Memorial Gallery. middlebury.edu/arts.

SHELBURNE

Roadhouse Studios

Quilt exhibit

March 16, 5-8 p.m. Quilter Hope Johnson of Vermont Quilt Bee hosts a reception and exhibit opening featuring honey-bee themed art quilts and linens, local music and refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Shelburne Food Shelf. (Check “current needs” at shelburnefoodshelf.org.) Roadhouse Studios, 207 Webster Road. roadhousestudiosvt.com. The exhibit runs through March with showings by appointment, 985-9747.

Shelburne Museum

March 17 to Aug. 26: In the Garden: Flower Power: Desire, Love and Sentiment; Everlasting Blooms: Floriform Metalwork of Marie Zimmermann; Invasive Species: Insects in the Home. Murphy Gallery, Pizzagalli Center.

Puppet Day

March 24: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In honor of World Puppetry Day (March 21) and the exhibition “Puppets: World on a String,” (through June 3) the museum plans several live theatrical puppet performances: “The Snowflake Man” with puppeteer Sarah Frechette of PuppetKabob and “Punch & Judy” with Modern Times Theatre. Puppets in Education will demonstrate the work they do in schools. In Webby’s Art Studio, create a puppet, act out a puppet show in the interactive puppet theater, enjoy a curator-led gallery tour in the exhibition. Space is limited for performances. Free with museum admission.

Puppet-making workshop: 2 p.m. with puppeteer Sarah Frechette. Additional ticket fee: $10. Limit 25. Separate online registration required. popuppuppetworkshop.eventbrite.com.

6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

Shelburne Vineyard

“Painting for a Cure”

Through March. Exhibition of paintings by Charlotte artist/architect Ted Montgomery. Sales of paintings will support the University of Vermont Cancer Center research team headed by Dr. David Krag of Shelburne. 6308 Shelburne Rd.; shelburnevineyard.com.

FILM

CASTLETON

International Film Festival

Through March 20: The Castleton International 5th Annual Film Festival returns with a series of contemporary films from Latin America. The festival is free and open to the public. Screenings are in Herrick Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Featured films include “The Empty Classroom” tonight, and “The Second Mother” on March 20. Information: castleton.edu/filmfest.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

March 17: 3 and 8 p.m. “Silence.” Two Catholic priests (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) journey to find their mentor. Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium. Free. 443-5258.

Town Hall Theater

Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival

April 7: Oscar nominated drama “Lady Bird,” directed by Greta Gerwig.

Tickets: are $13 including preservation fee, at townhalltheater.org, at 802-382-9222 or in person at the box office daily except Sunday, noon-5 p.m. 68 S. Pleasant St. townhalltheater.org/calendar-and-tickets. middfilmfest.org. 382-9222.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

“My Sky” Exhibit

Through May 6. “My Sky” invites children and adults to explore the Sun, the Moon and the stars in an immersive, inviting environment. Families are encouraged to «look up» when they visit the exhibit and in their everyday lives. Produced by Boston Children’s Museum in collaboration with Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and NASA. 1 College Street; echovermont.org.

Phoenix Books Burlington

March 17: 11 a.m. Story Time with City Market includes a St. Patrick’s Day treat with “O’Sullivan Stew” by Hudson Talbott and a healthy food activity. All ages. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz

SHELBURNE

Champlain Maker Faire

Taking Things Apart

March 18, 12:30-2:30 p.m. “Taking Things Apart” workshop from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Vermont STEAMspace located at Vermont Teddy Bear. Run by Deb Sigel, a mechanical and aerospace engineer, artist, and science-technology-engineering-math educator who teaches hands-on, tool-based STEM and art fusion classes for kids. Geared toward kids 5 and up; must have an adult along. Fee: $20. Space is limited. For more information and to register, visit online at takingthingsapart2.eventbrite.com.

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Specialized art activities for all ages, inspired by temporary and permanent exhibitions.

March 17: Encapsulated Creatures. Build a mixed-media insect and a terrarium to keep it in.

March 24: Puppet Day. Special time 10 a.m. to 1p.m. Design a finger puppet.

March 31: Trivet, Trivet, Trivet. Turn natural wool fibers into a colorful, felted-ball trivet.

All activities are in the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education classroom. Free with Admission. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org/calendar/.

MEETINGS, CLASSES and CONFERENCES

COLCHESTER

Marine Corps League

Seeking members

March 15. Dinner at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. Group dinner, new members welcome. The Donald Cook Detachment of the Burlington area Marine Corps League is looking for Marines and FMF corpsmen who have honorably performed their service and desire to continue community service. Visit donaldcookdetvtmcl.org for details and background. At the American Legion Post 91 in Colchester. Contact: Commandant Herb Drew (863-3538), “Doc” Dan Bean (985-8545) or Marine John Kohler (238-8405).

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

Sun Style Tai Chi

Classes at Shelburne Town Hall. Basic: Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday 9 – 10 a.m. Sun 73: Monday/Wednesday 10:15-11:15 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Age Well. Donations welcome but not required. Information by email to Chris Curtis curwit@gmail.com, or Lee Sheridan-Orr waliboonic@hotmail.com.

Roadhouse Studios

Quilting class

March 21 and 31, 1-3 p.m. Hope Johnson of Vermont Quilt Bee offers “If the Bees Can Do It, Sew Can You!” in two sessions covering basic hexagonal patchwork design and construction, making templates and hand-sewing honeycomb patchwork. At Roadhouse Studios, 207 Webster Road. Beginners welcome; for adults, kids 12 and up. Information and registration at roadhousestudiosvt.com; vermontquiltbee@gmail.com.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

George Winston

“Spring Carousel” Tour

March 31 at 7:30 p.m. First Unitarian Universalist Society, 152 Pearl St. Benefits City of Hope National Medical Center. Tickets: georgewinston.com

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

MainStage

March 17: 8 p.m. Ireland’s six-piece traditional band Altan celebrates St. Patrick’s Day. Fiddles, guitars, a bouzouki, and accordion produce hard-driving jigs, reels and ballads in Gaelic and English.

March 19: 7:30 p.m. Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

UVM Recital Hall

“The Gift of Music”

March 18: 4 p.m. Reception follows, refreshments, live music by Mary Jane Austin, Mary Bonhag, Alison Cerutti, Adam Hall, Erik Kroncke, Erin McIntyre, David Neiweem, Skip Potter, Beth-Ann Willey, Sam Whitesell, Arthur Zorn. $50. Benefits UVM’s Children’s Hospital. Presented by Maplefields. UVM Recital Hall, 384 S. Prospect St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

HINESBURG

Hinesburg Artist Series

22nd Annual Concert

March 18: 4:30 p.m. South County Chorus, Hinesburg Artist Series Orchestra, guest soloists under the direction of Rufus C. Patrick. Jim Duncan, Jane Kittredge, Kim Hardy, Gary Moreau, bass. Guest artists Grace Cloutier, Amy Frostman, Gary Moreau, Jim Duncan, Billy Ray Poli. $20 adults, $15 seniors and students, at the Hinesburg Recreation Office, Blue Cottage Gifts, Hinesburgh Public House, flynntix.org or 863-5966, and at the door. St. Jude’s Church, 10759 VT-116

St. Jude’s Church

Evening of music

March 20 at 7 p.m. The Taize community will hold an evening of music at St. Jude Church in Hinesburg on Route 116. Free will offering at the door. All are welcome. 482-2290.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

College Choir Baltics Tour

March 18: 3 p.m. Concert feeaturing international repertoire including compositions from the Americas and the Baltic states. Mead Memorial Chapel. Free. 443-5258.

Chunhogarang

March 21 at 4:30 p.m. This ensemble of six young men from Korea will feature traditional Korean Gayageum chamber music pieces with Yanggeum (lute), Jangu (drum), Danso (short flute) and other wind instruments. The Gayageum is a traditional Korean zither-like string instrument, with 12 strings. Co-Sponsored by the Music Department, the Language Schools, the Korean American Student Association and Summer School of Korean. Mahaney Center for the Arts, Robison Hall. Information: middlebury.edu/arts/mcfa or 443-5258.

MONTPELIER

Bach Organ Marathon

March 25 at 1:30 p.m. Fourth annual. Local piano students, five Vermont organists play compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach on the church’s pipe organ built by Karl Wilhelm in the north German Baroque style. Free; donations welcome to public schools’ music scholarship funds. Christ Episcopal Church, 64 State St. Lynnette Combs, 371-5066; homeplacegirl@gmail.com.

RANDOLPH

St. Patrick’s Day at Chandler Music Hall



SHELBURNE

Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival

March 18: 7 p.m. Robyn Bollinger, multimedia solo violin show, “CIACCONA: The Bass of Time.” All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Road. $25, $5 students. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org. 846-2175, info@lccmf.org.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Women United

“Rockin’ For A Reason”

March 15: 6 to 7 p.m., networking; 7-8:15 p.m. opening band, King Me. 8:15-9 p.m., live auction, raffle of two Dave Matthews Band concert tickets. 9-11 p.m. Headline band, Renegade Groove. Hosted by Women United, United Way of Northwest Vermont supporting financial stability for women and their families in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties. Tickets: $20. Higher Ground, Showcase Lounge, 1214 Williston Road. ticketfly.com/event/1642859-rockin-for-reason-south-burlington/

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Club

Snowshoe hikes

March 18: Mt. Abe. Depending on conditions, hike or snowshoe to the top of Mt. Abraham via the Battell Trail. Lovely views. If it is icy, crampons or microspikes and poles will be necessary. Difficult snowshoe. Moderate pace. 6-7 miles. 2,500-foot elevation gain. Group limit 12. Contact leader by March 16 to sign up. Sheri Larsen: larsen007@aol.com or 878-6828.

March 24: Camel’s Hump Loop. Forest City Trail to Montclair Glen Lodge, then climb the Long Trail to Camel’s Hump summit, return along the Burrows Trail. Difficult snowshoe. Moderate to strong pace. 6 miles. 2,400-foot elevation gain. Contact leader David Hathaway: david.hathaway.78@gmail.com or 899-9982.

March 25: Mt. Ethan Allen. Bring a bit of Ethan Allen trivia to share. Moderate to difficult snowshoe. 6-7 miles. Contact leader Mary Lou Recor: mlrecor@myfairpoint.netor 660-2834.

TALKS, ETC.

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

History Talk on Fort Ethan Allen

March 18 at 2-4 p.m. Presentation on the history of Fort Ethan Allen with William Parkinson. Through stories and photos, he will offer a look at the regiments, buildings, and people involved in the Fort’s military and civilian evolution from the 1890s to the present. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead. Ethanallenhomestead.org.

Phoenix Books Burlington

Discussion and chocolate

March 15: Champlain College Executive Chef and baker Sandi Earle, “My 30-Year Love Affair with Food in Vermont.” First 20 attendees purchasing book receive a four-pack of Shotgun Wedding Chocolate Truffles (recipe in book).

March 22: Annelise Orleck, “We Are All Fast-Food Workers Now: The Global Uprising Against Poverty Wages.” History professor at Dartmouth.

6:30 p.m. $3, benefits Vermont Foodbank; includes $5 discount coupon for featured book. Coupons expire at end of event.

191 Bank St. 448-3350. phoenixbooks.biz.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

March 17: Using Facebook for Genealogy Research. $10. Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Phoenix Books Essex

March 28: 6:30 p.m. Arnie Kozak, Ph.D. “Timeless Truths for Modern Mindfulness.”

2 Carmichael St. 872-7111, phoenixbooks.biz.

JERICHO

Energy Task Force

Roger Hill

March 22 at 7 p.m. The Jericho Energy Task Force welcomes Vermont weather forecaster Roger Hill for “Connecting the Dots between Daily Weather and Climate Change.” Having worked for the National Weather Service in Los Angeles, Montana, Cape Hatteras and Burlington, Hill has forecasted weather for Radio Vermont since 2000 and he runs his Weathering Heights website from his home in Worcester. Part of the group’s annual winter movie/lecture series. Light refreshments. A waste-free event, bring mugs and bowls. At the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 8 River Road. Information: Phyl Newbeck at phyl@together.net.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College



MONTPELIER

Clark Dinner and Lecture Series

Lake Sturgeon

March 17: 6 p.m. vegetarian dinner. 7:30 p.m. presentation by Chet Mackenzie, Fisheries Program Manager for Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. Slide show “Lake Sturgeon: Champlain’s Giant, Prehistoric Fish.” Found in Lake Champlain, the endangered lake sturgeon can live 150 years, grow to seven feet long and can weigh over 300 pounds. The talk is free. Dinner tickets: $20 in advance. Limited seating. Fundraiser for the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, 130 Main St. Tickets: Nancy Schulz, saddleshoes2@gmail.com.

League of Women Voters

Spring Lecture and Lunch

March 17: noon. Journalists John Christie and Naomi Schalit discuss “Integrity of Journalism: How to be a Critical Thinking News Consumer.” Capital Plaza Hotel, Ethan Allen Room, 100 State St. $5 non-League members, includes lunch. Checks payable to LWVVT, P.O. Box 1391, Montpelier, VT 05602 or register at https://tinyurl.com/LWVVT-Spring2018. Information: Sonja Schuyler, 899-3657, lwvofvt@gmail.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club

March 27: 12:30 p.m. Laura Hill, Senior Lecturer in Plant Biology, UVM. “How Plants Will Save the World.” Free. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. bgcvt.org.

Education and Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

March 16: 2-3 p.m. “Historic Architecture of South Burlington 1800-1965,” Devin Colman, State Architectural Historian, Vermont Division for Historic Preservation.

March 23: 2 to 3 p.m. “The History of Lakeview Cemetery and Some of Its Notable Residents,” Britta Tonn, Architectural Historian.

EEE Spring Speaker Series is $40 for the semester and its 12 lectures; tickets for a single date are $5 each. At Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. 846-5132. Full schedule at eeevermont.org.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Flynn Theatre

MainStage

March 16: Paula Poundstone, Emmy Award winning comedian, author and actress.

March 23: 8 p.m. Mike Birbiglia: The New One. Award-winning comedian.

FlynnSpace

Through March 25: Vermont Stage presents Laura Eason’s play “Sex with Strangers.” Smart, tantalizing, comedy flirts with the ever-blurring line between public and private personas and relationships in the digital age. Cadden Jones and Logan James Hall appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association. Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets and information at vermontstage.org or 802-862-1497.

FlynnSpace, 153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

CASTLETON

‘Guys and Dolls’



COLCHESTER

Saint Michael’s College

McCarthy Arts Center Theater

“Fuddy Meers” by David Lindsay-Abiare

March 21, 22, 23, 24: 7 p.m. Claire (Jillian Kenny) has psychogenic amnesia, waking each day in a blank optimistic slate, while others try to alter her sense of reality. Darkly comic thrill-ride, mature situations, very strong language. Free. Limited seating reservations: fuddysmc.eventbrite.com; special seating needs: pharrigan@smcvt.edu

MONTPELIER

Lost Nation Theater

“Celebrate 30 Cabaret”

March 23:7:30 p.m. Hosted by G. Richard Ames.

Katherine Paterson, Christopher Scheer, Maura O’Brien, George Woodard perform scenes, songs, monologues, and special moments from “Stone,” “Always Patsy Cline,” “As You Like It,” “Judevine,” “Woody Guthrie’s American Song.” $25 donation suggested. Montpelier City Hall, 39 Main St. 229-0492, info@lostnationtheater.org. lostnationtheater.org.

STOWE

Stowe Theatre Guild Auditions

Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” (Female Version)

March 17: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; callbacks 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Six women and two men, stage ages 30 to 50. Prepare short comedic monologue; be prepared to read sides (posted in advance on website). Rehearsals begin in mid-to-late July. Show dates Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 3-20. chiarahollender@gmail.com

Town Hall Theatre, second floor, Akeley Soldiers Memorial Building, 67 Main St.

info@stowetheatre.com, stowetheatre.com, Facebook.

WAITSFIELD

Valley Players

Cabin Fever Follies

March 23 and 24: 6:30 p.m. doors open. 7:30 p.m. show.

March 25: 5 p.m. doors open. 6 p.m. show.

Mad River Valley’s Mud Season Variety Show, cabaret style. Singing, dancing, standup and sit down comedy, joke telling, juggling; cabaret style. Bring supper and beverage. Send messages of love or sell items via dancing Raisinettes on stage. Table seating (maximum of 10) or chairs. $10. Advance non-refundable paid reservations, cash or check, for over four people no later than 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, or 6 p.m. Sunday. Valley Players Theater, Route 100. 583-1674 or valleyplayers@madriver.com.

WORKSHOPS

STOWE

“Storytelling for Social Change”

March 16: deadline to register (388-4964).

March 17: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kathleen Haughey, executive director of the Vermont Folklife Center and ethnomusicologist; Mary Rizos, Vermont Folklife Center director of education and photographer. $95. Helen Day Art Center, 90 Pond St.