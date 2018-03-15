Mentoring nonprofit looking for input through survey

Mobius is a statewide nonprofit that provides support for local mentoring programs in schools and youth service agencies across the state. They are looking to measure general public awareness of the organization, how accurate the public’s view is of the services they provide, public impressions of their work, and if they know of mentoring programs that exist in their local community.

By taking a five- to 10-minute survey, Vermonters can help this local organization improve the quality of its work and qualify to win a $75 gift pack from Cabot Cheese. To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/MobiusBrandAwareness.