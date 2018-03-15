Redhawks fall to Rice in quarterfinals upset

With less than five minutes to go in Friday’s Division I boys basketball quarterfinal, Champlain Valley Union thought they had pulled off the upset of the 2018 postseason.

Leading by 13 points with 4 minutes, 30 seconds to go in the game, the Redhawks thought they had done enough to knock off the No. 2 Green Knights.

Instead, No. 7 CVU watched the win slip away as Rice roared back to score 28 points in the fourth quarter and top the Redhawks 62-61.

The Green Knights advance to the D-I semifinals where they will face No. 3 Mount Mansfield on tonight at 7:45 at UVM’s Patrick Gym.

Michel Ndayishimiye sealed the with for Rice at the foul line, hitting one of two shots with 8.7 seconds remaining to give his team the lead.

Leo Chikin led the Green Knights (19-3) with 23 points and Kam Ferris – the recently named Gatorade Player of the Year – added 18 points.

Ethan Harvey had 15 points for the Redhawks, who finish the season at 14-8. Will Burroughs added 14 points and Graham Walker chipped in with 12 points.

Paul Keen hit a three-pointer late to tie the game at 61 for CVU before Ndayishimiye clinched the win at the foul line.