Shelburne’s Emily Kinneston and AU teammates head to NCAA playoffs

Kinneston and her American University teammates defeated No. 3 Navy, 58-49, on Sunday to win the Patriot League title and earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Kinneston scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half of the league final for the Eagles, who move to 26-6 overall this season and earn the program’s second tournament berth in four years.

Kinneston and the Eagles earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament and will travel to face No. 3 UCLA in the first round.

The game is set for Saturday, March 17, with tip-off scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2