State Scholastic Chess Championships open to all K-12 students

The 31st Annual Vermont State Scholastic Chess Championships will be held on Saturday, April 7, at the Berlin Elementary School.

All Vermont students from kindergarten through high school are eligible to compete in nine divisions – each grade kindergarten through grade 6, middle school (grades 7 and 8) and high school (grades 9-12).

Swiss pairing will be used, so all players will play every round (no eliminations.) All abilities are welcome and encouraged to participate. Top finishers earn the right to represent Vermont in national competitions.

Player check-in is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Games begin at 10 a.m.

Complete rules and registration information can be found at vtchess.info or contact Mike Stridsberg, tournament director, at mike@vtchess.info or 223-1948.