Charlotte Selectboard reorganizes with same members and roles

The Charlotte Selectboard reorganized last week, welcoming back members Carrie Spear for a three-year term and Matthew Krasnow for two years, and unanimously electing Lane Morrison and Krasnow as chair and vice chair.

According to meeting minutes submitted by Town Administrator Dean Bloch, the board decided to use The Charlotte News as the newspaper of record for the coming year to advertise the Town Meeting Day warning, regular Selectboard meetings and special meetings; it will use The Citizen and/or Seven Days to post deadlines, public notices and classified ads.

Referring to a conversation at town meeting, the board discussed reviving an Affordable Housing Committee. It discussed advertising for new volunteer members, whose responsibilities would include applying for grants and pursuing ideas to expand affordable housing in Charlotte. The Selectboard agreed to discuss creating an Affordable Housing Committee at a future meeting.

The board also brought up the issue regarding the future use of the parcel of land owned by the Spear family at the corner of Route 7 and Church Hill Road.

Recently, R.L Vallee proposed to build a Maplefields gas station and restaurant on the site. The deal fell through however, after early stages of review particularly from state transportation planners presented requirements that Vallee found unacceptable. The board agreed to use Front Porch Forum to start a dialogue on the subject and hear ideas from residents.

And although there was discussion at town meeting about whether to call on the Vermont Legislature to enact a ban on assault weapons, the Selectboard did not take any action on the issue because it could not make a unanimous decision.

The final vote on the finalized $3,145,965 budget for 2018-19 will be April 3 by Australian ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Charlotte Central School. The new charter adopted by the town in 2016 calls for discussion of spending items on Town Meeting Day and a final vote a month later.