Farm wins preservation grant

The Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte recently won one of 17 barn preservation grants from the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation through the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation. The $15,000 matching grant will be used to restore and rehabilitate at 13-foot-high cistern in the farm’s two-story Big Barn, built in the early 1800s. Gov. Phil Scott gives Lydia Clemmons, executive director of the Clemmons Family Farm, the ceremonial check at a Statehouse ceremony last week. On 148 acres, the Clemmons Farm is an African American-owned historic farm undergoing a transformation into an African-American Heritage and Multicultural Center. An ArtPlace America grant is supporting that work and will be used to match the state grant.
