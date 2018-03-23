Hinesburg Recreation Tee Ball K-1 registration is due by April 20.

Preschool Dance & Yoga with Miss Ashley is a 45-minute mixed dance and yoga classes are for preschoolers. Classes are drop off but parents/caregivers may stay. Ages 3-5. Spring session is April 16 through June 4; no class April 23 and May 28. Held in the Masons building upstairs from Hinesburg Nursery School. 12:15-1:15 p.m. Fee: $75 per session; $15 per class for drop-ins.

Literature and the Arts with Susan Lepple offers a creative approach to exploring children’s literature using fine art, movement, assemblage, and music. For kids in grades 1-4. Wednesdays through April 11. In the Flex Space. 2:45-4:30 p.m. Fee: $120

Adult Coed Pick-Up Futsal is new this winter and will continue through May 30. Meets Wednesdays from 8 to 9:30 p.m. in the Hinesburg Community School gym. Closed during school vacations or cancellation days. Wear soccer flats or sneakers, no dark soles. Registration required at hinesburgrec.com. For ages 18 and up. Fee: $10.

Easter Mini-Cake Decorating is an Easter-themed mini-cake decorating class. Work with pastel-colored icing, sprinkles, pareilles, jelly beans, and decorative bunnies and chicks. For kids in grades K-8. Meet at Hinesburg Community School flex space, then walk to Hinesburg Nursery School. March 29 from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Cost: $17.