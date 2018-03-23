Hinesburg Selectboard keeps chair, vice chair roles unchanged

At its reorganizational meeting following Town Meeting Day elections, the Hinesburg Selectboard voted March 19 to re-elect Phil Pouech as chair and Aaron Kimball as vice chair.

Pouech is starting a new three-year term and Tom Ayer returns for a two-year seat after running unopposed on March 6.

The board on Monday also spent time in executive session to discuss legal matters. The board spoke with town attorney, Joe McClean, about a wastewater permit. The board didn’t make a decision on matter.

The board also appointed volunteers to boards and commissions and approved the renewal of several liquor licenses.

Alex Weinhagen, director of planning and zoning, gave a presentation to the Selectboard about possible changes to the zoning and subdivision regulations. Town Administrator Renae Marshall in her remarks commended the hard work by the Highway Department given the challenges of dealing with recent storms.

The next Selectboard meeting is April 2 at 7 p.m.