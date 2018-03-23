Maple open houses offer sweet taste of spring

Another sure sign of spring approaching is steam rising from sugarhouses dotting the edges of forests around Vermont.

This weekend is Maple Open House Weekend, where commercial sugar makers open their doors Saturday and Sunday to invite visitors for an up-close look at how maple syrup is made and for some maple-related fun.

Meet local sugar makers at Shelburne Farms and Palmer’s Sugar House in Shelburne, or head to nearby Huntington for the sugar makers tour of several operations all with related treats and family-friendly activities, including a community pancake breakfast on Saturday.

According to the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association, Vermont leads the nation in maple syrup production with nearly 1.8 million gallons, on average, over the past three seasons.

In addition to opening up sugar houses, the association is partnering this weekend with a variety of other businesses that incorporate maple into their products such as breweries, cider operations, restaurants and others for special events.

For more information: vermontmaple.org/mohw; shelburnefarms.org/calendar/event/maple-open-house; palmersugarhouse.com; huntingtonvt.org.