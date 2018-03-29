Bookstore collects books for jailed mothers to read

Shelburne’s Flying Pig Bookstore is wrapping up a book drive with a unique purpose: providing stories for jailed moms to read and record for their children at home.

The effort is part of the Lund Center’s is Kids-A-Part program that works with mothers incarcerated at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington. It focuses on the women, their children, and caregivers of those children in the community with a goal of lessening the traumatic effect of a mother’s incarceration on her children.

Once a month at the correctional center, mothers are invited to select a book and read it while a volunteer records. Both the book and the recording are sent home to the incarcerated woman’s child, often accompanied by handmade cards and letters.

Last year Kids-A-Part worked with 208 mothers and 368 children, Kell said. A United Way agency, Lund works with children and families to break cycles of poverty, addiction and abuse.