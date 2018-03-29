Creative kids

Two teams of youngsters in grades 5-6 from Charlotte Central School competed at the recent Odyssey of the Mind state tournament at Champlain Valley Union High School. The 39th annual creative-problem solving event involved more than 40 teams from all over Vermont presenting solutions to problems they have worked on this school year. The fifth grade team placed second in its category and qualified to attend the international competition in May at Iowa State University. The sixth grade team finished in third place. Left to right: Elizabeth Nostrand, Kate Silverman, Ronan Evans, Charlie Buchwald, and in front, George Taylor.